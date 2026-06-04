Ruturaj Gaikwad Primed to Replace Injured Virat Kohli For IND vs AFG ODIs; Rajat Patidar Eyed for India A

In a significant development for Indian cricket, Ruturaj Gaikwad all set to join the national One Day International squad to replace the formidable Virat Kohli for the series against Afghanistan. Kohli reportedly has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury sustained during the thrilling Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final, where he spearheaded Royal Challengers Bengaluru to their second consecutive title. IND vs AFG 2026: Ryan ten Doeschate Addresses Uncertainty Over Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s ODI Availability.

As per ANI, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sources indicate that Kohli, who made a match-winning unbeaten 75 in the IPL final, requires a minimum of two weeks' rest, making him unavailable for the three-match series. The 37-year-old batting maestro, now an ODI-exclusive player after his retirement from T20Is in 2024 and Tests in May 2025, had been in prolific form, scoring 651 runs in 13 ODI innings in 2025 and 240 runs in three matches against New Zealand earlier this year.

Ruturaj Gaikwad's Opportunity and Recent Form

Ruturaj Gaikwad, the 29-year-old captain of Chennai Super Kings, now gets an invaluable opportunity to solidify his place in the senior setup. Gaikwad’s inclusion comes after a season where he led CSK in the IPL, and he recently registered his maiden ODI century, a fluent 105 off 83 balls against South Africa in Raipur on December 3, 2025. Despite an 'underwhelming' IPL 2026 campaign where he scored 337 runs in 14 innings at an average of 24.07 and a strike rate of 123.4, his proven ability in the 50-over format and his century in his last ODI appearance for India highlight his potential. 15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Reunites with 'Classmates' (See Pics).

Rajat Patidar's Impressive Rise

Meanwhile, the domino effect of Gaikwad's promotion is set to benefit Rajat Patidar. The 33-year-old Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper is now expected to be called up to the India A squad for their upcoming tri-series in Sri Lanka, where they will face Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A. This tri-series is scheduled to begin on June 9.

Patidar enjoyed a phenomenal IPL 2026 season, leading RCB to their second consecutive title with 501 runs at a staggering strike rate of 192.69. His leadership and consistent batting performances have clearly caught the selectors' attention, positioning him for a crucial role in the India A setup. The India A tri-series in Sri Lanka kicks off on June 9, providing Patidar and other emerging talents a platform to perform.

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