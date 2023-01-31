South Africa (SA) will take on England (ENG) in the third and final ODI of the three-match series on February 01 (Wednesday) at De Beers Diamond Oval Stadium in Kimberley, Northern Cape, South Africa. The starting time of the third ODI between SA and ENG is 04:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction SA vs ENG ODI face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. South Africa put an advance seal on the three-match ODI series following an impeccable consecutive win on Sunday. UPCA to Hire 'Expert' for IPL 2023 to Avoid Pitch Disaster That Happened During IND vs NZ 2nd T20I 2023: Report.

The proteas were challenged to chase down a hefty 342 run total in the second ODI after England skipper Jos Buttler smashed 94 run knock, complemented by half-centuries from Harry Brook and Moeen Ali. In response, South African skipper, Temba Bavuma, led from the front after bolstering the huge chase with his 109-run knock. Aiden Markram further channelled the innings with his 49-run assistance and David Miller's final effort with an unbeaten half-century to guide the hosts to a five-wicket win. South Africa will be keen to make the most of the momentum and conclude the series on home turf with a whitewash, whereas Jos Buttler-led men will seemingly play for pride in the upcoming third ODI on Wednesday.

SA vs ENG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Jos Buttler (ENG), Quinton de Kock (SA) could be taken as our wicket-keeper

SA vs ENG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Harry Brook (ENG), Temba Bavuma (SA), Rassie van der Dussen (SA), David Miller (SA) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team

SA vs ENG, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Moeen Ali (ENG), Aiden Markram (SA) could be our all-rounder

SA vs ENG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers- Anrich Nortje (SA), Olly Stone (ENG), Adil Rashid (ENG) could form the bowling attack. Lucknow Pitch Curator Sacked for Preparing 'Shocker Wicket' for India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I 2023.

SA vs ENG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Jos Buttler (ENG), Quinton de Kock (SA),Harry Brook (ENG), Temba Bavuma (SA), Rassie van der Dussen (SA), David Miller (SA),Moeen Ali (ENG), Aiden Markram (SA), Anrich Nortje (SA), Olly Stone (ENG), Adil Rashid (ENG)

Temba Bavuma (SA) could be named as the captain of your SA vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Team, whileas Jos Buttler (ENG) could be selected as the vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2023 11:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).