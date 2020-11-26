South Africa (SA) will lock horns with England (ENG) in 1st T20I match of the three-match series. The game will be played at Newlands, Cape Town on November 27, 2020, and will begin at 6:00 pm local time and 9:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). South Africa will play under the captaincy of Quinton de Kock, while England will be led by Eoin Morgan. The T20I series will be followed by three-match ODI series which will begin on December 4, 2020. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for SA vs ENG Dream11 team prediction along with tips to pick best playing XI. South Africa vs England 2020: Bio-Secure Bubbles Are Like Luxury Prisons, Says Kagiso Rabada.

South Africa is hosting a series for the first time after the commencement of coronavirus pandemic. However, most of their players were in action in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Good news for Proteas is that Faf du Plessis, Anrich Nortje, Quinton de Kock and Kagiso Rabada are in great form as they performed well in IPL 2020. Rabada also won the purple cap by bagging most wickets. England played last T20I series against Pakistan at home which ended by 1-1 draw. England players like Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer played well for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2020. South Africa vs England 2020: Team Decision to Not Take the Knee, Says Kagiso Rabada.

South Africa vs England 1st T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper - The wicket-keeper for SA vs ENG 1st T20I Dream11 team should be Quinton de Kock (SA) and Jos Buttler (ENG).

South Africa vs England 1st T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - It would be wise to go with three batsmen for your fantasy team and they should be Faf du Plessis (SA), Dawid Malan (ENG) and Eoin Morgan (ENG).

South Africa vs England 1st T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - The two all-rounders for SA vs ENG 1st T20I 2020 team should be Sam Curran (ENG) and Ben Stokes (ENG).

South Africa vs England 1st T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - The remaining four slots of bowlers should be filled by Anrich Nortje (SA), Kagiso Rabada (SA), Jofra Archer (ENG) and Adil Rashid (ENG).

South Africa vs England 1st T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction - Quinton de Kock (SA), Jos Buttler (ENG), Faf du Plessis (SA), Dawid Malan (ENG), Eoin Morgan (ENG), Sam Curran (ENG), Ben Stokes (ENG), Anrich Nortje (SA), Kagiso Rabada (SA), Jofra Archer (ENG), Adil Rashid (ENG)

Quinton de Kock (SA) should be made the captain of SA vs ENG 1st T20I Dream11 team. While Ben Stokes (ENG) can be elected as vice-captain.

