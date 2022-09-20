The squads for SA20 League are set following the maiden auction which was held on September 19, 2022 (Monday). A total of 533 players were listed for the bidding war as the franchises aimed to assemble a squad of a maximum of 17 players. This meant some of the stars were not picked by any of the teams. So let's take a look at the major players that went unsold at the SA20 Auction. SA20 2023 Squads: Full Players List of All South Africa T20 League Franchises After Maiden Auction.

Tristan Stubbs was the most sort after player at the SA20 Auction as the South African star became the most expensive player in the league's history with Sunrisers Eastern Cape splashing R9.2m on the star. Many other players also fetched high bids. SA20 Auction Top 10 Buys: Here's A List of Most Expensive Players After South Africa T20 League's Maiden Bidding War.

However, on the other end, there were some veterans and stars of the game who were not picked up by any franchise during the bidding war. Players like South Africa's ODI captain Temba Bavuma, Proteas' Test skipper Deal Elgar, New Zealand legends Ross Taylor and Windies' power-hitter Carlos Braithwaite were among the players that went unsold.

Top 10 Unsold Players At SA20 League Player Auction

Temba Bavuma Deal Elgar Ross Taylor Carlos Braithwaite Roston Chase Dinesh Chandimal Lewis Gregory Unmukt Chand Keegan Petersen Farhan Behardein

The first edition of the SA20 League will be played in the January-February window of 202 across six cities. The teams will compete in a league format from where four will advance to the knockout phase - semifinals and finals - to determine the maiden champion of the SA20 League.

