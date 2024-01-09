New Delhi, Jan 9: Pretoria Capitals, the South African T20 franchise, is set to miss the services of seamer Anrich Nortje in Season 2 of SA20 as the player continues his recovery from an injury sustained during the second ODI against Australia in September 2023. “Capitals seamer Anrich Nortje will miss out on Season 2 of the #SA20, as he continues his recovery from an injury. The Pretoria family wishes him a speedy recovery!,” the announcement from Pretoria Capitals on X (formerly Twitter) conveyed on Tuesday.However, Pretoria Capitals haven’t announced any replacement for now. Nortje, who suffered a suspected stress fracture of the back during the mentioned ODI against Australia, had to sit out of the 2023 ODI World Cup due to this injury. On Which Channel SA20 2024 Will be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch South African T20 League Matches Live Streaming Online?

The recent announcement indicates that his rehabilitation is ongoing, and he won't be part of the SA20 Season 2. Having emerged as the joint-highest wicket-taker in the inaugural SA20 season with 20 wickets at an impressive average of 13.25 and an economy rate of 6.18, Nortje played a pivotal role in the team's campaign. While Pretoria Capitals would undoubtedly feel the absence of the dynamic pacer, there is hope that Nortje might return to the National squad after the tournament. Known for his raw pace, lethal yorkers, wicket-taking ability, and leadership potential, Nortje played a crucial role in the success of Pretoria Capitals in the first season of SA20.

