Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh were once again reunited, however, this on a different field as the two former Indian cricketers enjoyed a game of golf. Yuvraj himself has been playing some golf in recent times and got together with the Master Blaster for a friendly game and the former India captain captured the moment perfectly and shared a wonderful snap on social media. Sachin Tendulkar & Brian Lara Go Golfing, Master Blaster Praises Caribbean Legend for his Skills (Watch Video).

Sachin Tendulkar posted a photo on his social media while being on the golf course with former India team-mate Yuvraj Singh. The veteran cricketers looked all smiles in the snap. ‘From cricket to golf, we’ve travelled quite a few yards, Yuvi,’ the Master Blaster captioned his post. Yuvraj Singh Hilariously Trolls Kevin Pietersen Over Chelsea’s Disappointing Show in Premier League 2020–21.

Sachin and Yuvraj Playing Golf

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar)

Sachin and Yuvraj have been very much active on social media, sharing pictures with their family and glimpses of their day to day life for the fans to enjoy. The Master Blaster has been indulging in golfing activities in recent times and a few weeks ago uploaded a short video clip and an image of him and the legendary Brian Lara taking a swing at a golf course.

Yuvraj himself has been enjoying golfing post-retirement and a few days ago shared a video of him playing golf. ‘Life doesn’t stop! You’ve got to keep moving forward from 22 yards to 18 holes’ Singh captioned his post. Yuvraj had recently met another former Indian cricketer in Ashish Nehra as the two played golf together.

Yuvraj Playing Golf

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial)

Sachin Tendulkar retired from cricket in 2013 after playing for nearly 25 years, while Yuvraj Singh hung up his boots in June 2019 during the World Cup in England. Even seven years post his retirement, Tendulkar remains the highest run-getter in international cricket.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2021 02:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).