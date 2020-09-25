Sachin Tendulkar has given a sense of nostalgia to his fans as the Master Blaster recently shared a picture from his childhood days on his social media. The former Indian cricketer, much like many others, is forced to stay at home due to the social distancing and quarantine rules placed in the country amid the coronavirus pandemic and pointed out one of few disadvantages of staying in lockdown. Sachin Tendulkar’s New Friend ‘Cat’ Revisits the House, Master Blaster Think His Latest Visitor Is Missing Vada Pav (Watch Video).

The 47-year-old took to Instagram to share a picture of himself from his younger days when the Master Blaster had long hair. ‘Back when the reason for long hair wasn't the lockdown. Never knew I'd be posing for the gram at that time.’ The former Indian cricketer captioned his post. Sachin Tendulkar Shares His Monsoon Story on Social Media, Says ‘Monsoons for Me Always Calls for a Hot Cup of Tea’.

See Post

Sachin Tendulkar has been spending the quarantine in his home in Mumbai and has found a new hobby in cooking. The 47-year-old has been very much active on social media in recent weeks, sharing pictures and videos of the food he has been cooking during the lockdown.

Sachin Tendulkar traditionally has been present in the Mumbai Indians camp when the franchise plays in the Indian Premier League. But this time, the 47-year-old hasn’t travelled with the team to UAE, where the competition is taking place. However, Arjun Tendulkar is present with MI in the gulf country as he has travelled as a net bowler.

Speaking of Mumbai Indians, the Rohit Sharma-led side lost their opening game against Chennai Super Kings but bounced back in the second game against Kolkata Knight Riders, recording a 49-run win. MI take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their nest IPL game.

