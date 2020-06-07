Sachin Tendulkar Skips Wearing Ankle Weights, Urges Netizens to Be Fit (Watch Video)

Sachin Tendulkar (Photo Credits: Instagram/@Sachin_rt)

Sachin Tendulkar might have hung up his shoes from cricket a long time ago, but that does not stop him from keeping himself in the best of the shape and thus leading a healthy lifestyle. Now in a recent video posted by the Master Blaster, Sachin Tendulkar was seen skipping putting on those heavy ankle weights and went nonstop as the video kept rolling on. Before proceeding to the exercise, he even urged the netizens to stay fit during the lockdown and lead a healthy lifestyle. Sachin Tendulkar also said that he is well aware of the fact that the lockdown has been tough on people. Sachin Tendulkar Binges on Beetroot Kebabs Made by Daughter Sara, Posts a Picture on Social media.

The coronavirus has forced people to stay in their houses. The decision of the lockdown was taken to break the chain of the virus. Amid the lockdown all celebrities including had urged the netizens to keep their hands clean as a part of a hygiene drill and had asked the people to stay at home to avoid getting in contact with the deadly virus. For now, let's have a look at the video we are talking about.

Talking about Sachin Tendulkar, he had also been in the news for donating an undisclosed amount of money to CM Relief Fund. Prior to this, he had posted a picture where he raised awareness about the importance of the environment.