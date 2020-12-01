Former Indian international Mohammad Kaif celebrated his 40th birthday today (December 1, 2020). Born in Uttar Pradesh, Mohammad Kaif was one of the pillars of the Indian cricket team in the early 2000s. Wishes poured in for the 40-year-old on his special day, including one from Sachin Tendulkar, with the Master Blaster sharing a memory of the last time the duo played cricket together. Mohammad Kaif Birthday Special: 87 vs England in 2002 Natwest Trophy Final & Other Impressive Knocks by Former Indian Batsman.

Sachin Tendulkar wished Mohammad Kaif on his 40th birthday by sharing a memory of the two while playing cricket together at the 2020 Road Safety World Series. With both cricketers retired from the game, they took part in the exhibition tournament, which was played in India to raise awareness about road safety. Several legends such as Brian Lara, Jonty Rhodes, and Brett Lee also took part in the competition.

Reflecting on the tournament, Sachin Tendulkar shared a moment when he asked Mohammad Kaif to not take risks while fielding to prevent any kind of injury in the very first game. ‘We kept his nickname as Bhaisahab. We used to ask him to field carefully so that he doesn't get injured in the first match itself,’ said Sachin.

Happy Birthday @mohammadkaif. Looking forward to meeting you in the near future. Here's a memory from when we played last together! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/kITuDX3VbZ — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 1, 2020

Mohammad Kaif made his international debut for India in 2000 during a Test match against South Africa in Bangalore. The cricketer has represented India in Tests and ODI, scoring over 3,000 runs combined with an average of 32 in both formats. He was one of the best fielders in the Indian team during that era.

