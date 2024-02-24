WPL 2024 kick-started with a bang as defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) sealed an astonishing run chase with a six from the last delivery of the match. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur scored 55 runs off 34 deliveries to keep the MI team in the hunt for the mammoth 173-run chase. She got out on the second last delivery of the inning hanging the game in the balance with five runs required off the last delivery. Debutant Sajeevan Sajana did the unthinkable when she smashed experienced bowler Alice Capsey’s delivery over the rope to win the game for Mumbai Indians. Unsold in the inaugural edition auction, Sajana's acquisition by the Mumbai Indians now seems to be a great pick. ‘What a Story’ Delhi Capitals Star Jemimah Rodrigues Pens Classy Message for Sajeevan Sajana After Her Last-Ball Six Helps MI-W Beat DC-W in WPL 2024.

Making her WPL debut, Sajana, the 29-year-old all-rounder, showcased nerves of steel to win the game for the defending champions. With the win MI team also maintains a 100%-win record while chasing. Here are some of the quick facts about Sajeevan Sajana who made her mark in the WPL, which will last for ages.

Facts about Sajeevan Sajana

# Sajeevan Sajana was born on January 4, 1995, in Mananthavadi, Wayanad, Kerala.

# The all-rounder excels in right-arm off-break bowling and right-handed batting

# Sajana has represented Kerala, South Zone, and India A

# Mumbai Indians surpassed her base price of 10 L and secured Sajana for INR 15 lakhs.

# Sajana became only the second cricketer from the Kurichiya tribe to play on the WPL stage after her Kerala teammate Minnu Mani.

# In the Senior Women's T20 Trophy 2023 tournament, she scored 134 runs and claimed 6 wickets.

# Sajeevan Sajana has led an Under-19 team to third place in the Inter-State T20 competition as well and was Women’s Cricketer of the Year for her state in 2015.

# Her father drives a rickshaw for a living

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2024 02:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).