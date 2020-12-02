Sanjay Manjrekar was once trolled on social media after Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya played match-winning knocks to lead India to a 13-run win in India vs Australia third ODI match. Jadeja and Pandya shared an unbeaten 150-run stand for the sixth wicket to take India to a huge total and set the rolling stone for the victory. Manjrekar, who had hit the headlines with his bits and pieces comment on Jadeja, had recently stated he would not pick both Jadeja and Pandya in his ODI teams. With both players coming good in the IND vs AUS third ODI match, Manjrekar was once again trolled on social media for his comments. India vs Australia 3rd ODI 2020 Highlights: IND Beat AUS by 13 Runs.

Manjrekar had courted controversy last year when he called Jadeja a ‘bits and pieces’ cricketer after India’s defeat to England in the group stages of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. He was not only trolled for those comments but Jadeja lashed out at him and demanded to show some respect. Recently, in an interview with The Hindu, Manjrekar had clarified his comments were blown out of context but reiterated he won’t pick the likes of Jadeja and Pandya in his Indian ODI team. India vs Australia Stat Highlights 3rd ODI 2020: Virat Kohli’s 12k Feat and Other Stats.

Pandya ended the series as the highest run-getter for India with 210 runs in three innings. He was once again the highest scorer for India in the third ODI match with his 76-ball 92 helping the team post 302 runs on the scoreboard after struggling at 152/5 at one stage. His score of 92 is also Pandya’s highest individual score in ODI cricket.

Jadeja scored 66 from 50 deliveries in the third ODI match. His innings was studded with three maximums and five boundaries. Jadeja first stitched a crucial unbeaten 150-run stand with Pandya then with the ball in hand, he took the important wicket of Aaron Finch to bring back India into the game. Finch, who scored 75, almost singlehandedly was taking the match away from India before Jadeja struck. He also took a brilliant low catch to remove debutant Cameron green.

Ravindra Jadeja Trademark Sword Celebration With Sanjay Manjrekar in Commentary Box

Ravindra Jadeja's trademark sword celebration with Sanjay Manjrekar in the commentary box. pic.twitter.com/4P9ByHa4B0 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 2, 2020

Jadeja and Pandya’s wonderful performances to help India avoid a clean sweep and also end their five-match losing streak in ODIs led fans to troll Manjrekar for his comments. Some also sarcastically pointed out how Manjrekar was worried about Jadeja’s wrist when the latter pulled out his signature sword celebration after completing his half-century in the game. Take a look at some reactions on Twitter.

Jadeja and Pandya After Sanjay Manjrekar's Comments

Sanjay Manjrekar before the series: "I wouldn't have Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya in my ODI team." 3rd ODI: both put on 150 runs for 6th wicket and played excellent individual knocks. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 2, 2020

Ravindra Jadeja Since Sanjay Manjrekar's 'Bits and Pieces' Comment

He is the most underrated batsman in team india. Jadeja since that bits and pieces comment by Sanjay Manjrekar. Inns-12 Runs-376 Avg-62.66🔥 Sr-106.51🔥 50s-3 Well played Sir #jadeja 🔥 Always love to watch hitting him sixes in long on❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/7SCDjahsI1 — Sagar Panwar (@GurjarSagar14) December 2, 2020

Sanjay Manjrekar Everytime Jadeja Does His Sword Celebration

Sanjay Manjrekar: Everytime Jadeja does that sword celebration, I worry for his wrists. Jadeja: pic.twitter.com/JA2npuv3u9 — The Meme Makers (@the7mememakers) December 2, 2020

Sanjay Manjrekar Reacting to Jadeja's Batting

*Jadeja smashing bowlers all around the park* Sanjay Manjrekar: This is brilliant batting. What an innings by Jadeja.. pic.twitter.com/EIT8k6EwIU — The Meme Makers (@the7mememakers) December 2, 2020

Sanjay Manjrekar After Seeing Jadeja and Hardik Pandya's Performance

After Seeing The Innings Of Ravindra Jadeja.. Sanjay Manjrekar Rn - #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/mGmzuKArYU — Memewala (@Memewala25) December 2, 2020

Sanjay Manrekar After IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Match?

Jaddu scored quick Half century in ODIs, meanwhile Sanjay Manjrekar once again.#INDvsAUS #jadeja pic.twitter.com/V1YKSR1xvg — Vinayak Kori (@VinayakKori20) December 2, 2020

Ravindra Jadeja to Sanjay Manjrekar

#AUSvIND Jadeja made a fighting fifty against Australia today giving reply to his haters Meanwhile Jaddu to Sanjay Manjrekar:- pic.twitter.com/C8BzZiZNnT — Prince Prabhakar (@Prince_P007) December 2, 2020

Sanjay Manjrekar Sitting in the Commentary Box When Jadeja is Batting

#AUSvIND Jadeja did his fav. Celebration after scoring 50.... Meanwhile Sanjay Manjrekar in the Commentary box... pic.twitter.com/W28JiN0WKQ — i@mPritesh (@Pritesh18638863) December 2, 2020

Sanjay Manjrekar Watching Ravindra Jadeja Bat

Sanjay Manjrekar in commentary box watching Jaddu smashing the ball all around the Park - pic.twitter.com/zQxmml3G9V — Vishakan Soundararajan (@Vishak_Sound) December 2, 2020

Jadeja's Trademark Celebration After Scoring Fifty

Jadeja's trademark sword celebration with Sanjay Manjrekar in the commentary box. pic.twitter.com/C0SQfhVXav — G.O.A.T (@GoatHesson) December 2, 2020

India, meanwhile, won the third ODI match by 13 runs but conceded the three-match ODI series 2-1. They had lost the first match by 66 runs and followed it with another disappointing 51-run loss before winning the third game. Both teams now move into the three-match T20I series, which starts with the first T20I encounter at Canberra on December 4.

