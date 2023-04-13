A gritty win of Rajasthan Royals at the Chepauk against Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday, April 12. Chepauk has been a fortress of MS Dhoni's team for the last 10 years and no team except Mumbai Indians has been able to defeat them at home. Yet Rajasthan Royals showed their quality and became the first team to breach the Chepauk fortress this season in IPL 2023. After putting up a decent score of 175 batting first, they defended it well in a pitch that progressively got worse for batting and in the end was able to stop the CSK batting from going over the finishing line. IPL 2023: JioCinema Viewership Peaked 2.2 Crore Views During CSK vs RR Last Over When MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja Were Batting.

Rajasthan Royals have found a new purpose under the captaincy of Sanju Samson. They have made it to the final last season under his captaincy and started very well this season too. Defending a score under heavy dew, Sanju was praised for handling the bowlers like he did. Jos Buttler injured his hands two games before and since then, while bowling he has been subbed off in place of an impact player. Looking at the combination, Sanju brought in Australian wrist spinner Adam Zampa as the third spin option and unleashed the trio of Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin and Adam Zampa on the opposition. This slowed down Chennai in the middle overs as Sanju kept pressing them with spin. By the time the spinner's overs finished, Dhoni and Jadeja had a mountain to climb. ‘Unsold in the IPL Auction, Now Doing Wonders’ Fans Praise Sandeep Sharma After his Last Over Heroics Against MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja During CSK vs RR IPL 2023 Match.

Despite bowling 12 overs with the spinners, it has to be considered there was dew and also some discussions at the end overs which caused the game to finish much later than it should be. After the match, Sanju Samson was fined Rs 12 lakh as the Rajasthan-based franchise maintained a slow over-rate. The RR skipper was penalised for breaching IPL's Code of Conduct. "Rajasthan Royals have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match 17 against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai on Wednesday," IPL said in a release. "As it was the team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, captain Sanju Samson was fined Rs 12 lakhs," the release added.

