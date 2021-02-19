Arjun Tendulkar has been picked by the Mumbai Indians during the IPL 2021. No sooner he was bought by Rohit Sharma’s franchise, his sister Sara Tendulkar took to social media. She posted a motivational message for Arjun in her Instagram story. Sharing a picture of her brother, Sara also penned a motivational caption which read, “Nobody can take away this achievement from you, it is YOURS.” Arjun was picked by the Mumbai Indians for the base price of Rs 20 lakhs. Arjun Tendulkar Is Excited To Join Mumbai Indians, Says ‘Always Been a Die-Hard Fan of the Franchisee’.

No sooner he was picked by the franchise, Arjun said that he cannot wait to play in the colours of blue and gold. Arjun also revealed that he has been a fan of the Mumbai Indians since his childhood and thus is glad to play for the team. Even the official account of the Mumbai Indians posted Arjun's video. In the video, he had further thanked the coaches and the franchise for showing immense faith in him. The video has been doing rounds on social media.

Now, let's have a look at the post shared by Sara:

Sara Tendulkar's Instagram post

Zaheer Khan and Mahela Jayawardena also backed the youngster and said that his selection was done purely on the basis of talent. I mean, there is going to be a big tag on his head because of Sachin. But, luckily, he’s a bowler, not a batsman. So I think Sachin will be very proud if he could bowl like Arjun,” Jayawardene was quoted as saying.

