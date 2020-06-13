Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
#StayHomeStaySafe

Sarfaraz Ahmed, Former Pakistan Captain, Says He Wants to Make His Comeback Memorable

Cricket IANS| Jun 13, 2020 08:07 PM IST
A+
A-
Sarfaraz Ahmed, Former Pakistan Captain, Says He Wants to Make His Comeback Memorable
Sarfaraz Ahmed (Photo Credits: Getty)

Lahore, June 13: Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed wants to make his comeback special after he was included in the 29-member squad for the team's much-anticipated tour of England later this year. Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and as many T20Is against England between August 5 to September 1 and Sarfaraz, who last played for Pakistan in October last year, also found a place in the line-up.

"I am positive about the opportunity now and I will give my best whenever I get the chance in order to regain my regular place in the team," Sarfaraz was quoted as saying by GeoSuper.TV. "I want to make my comeback memorable with a stellar performance for the team. Ups and downs are part and parcel of a player's career. Sarfraz Ahmed APOLOGISES for Racial Comment; Says, He Had No Intentions of Upsetting Anyone.

"When I was captain, I was more focused on how the team performed but now I will be able to focus on my own performance." Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq had said after squad announcement that Sarfaraz had been included in the squad as a back-up stumper behind Mohammad Rizwan considering their lengthy tour of England.

"As far as being a back-up wicket keeper is concerned, I am not worried about being the first or second choice," the veteran wicket-keeper said. "I am happy that I am back in the team and having two wicket keepers is good for the team. We have seen this in past with Moin Khan and Rashid Latif."

The two teams will lock horns against each other in the shorter format after the conclusion of England's three-match Test series against West Indies, starting July 8, which will also mark the resumption of cricket after the sport was suspended in March due to coronavirus pandemic.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 07:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Board Sarfaraz Ahmed
You might also like
Shahid Afridi Tests Positive for Coronavirus; Shoaib Akhtar, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz and Others From Pakistan Cricket Fraternity React
Cricket

Shahid Afridi Tests Positive for Coronavirus; Shoaib Akhtar, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz and Others From Pakistan Cricket Fraternity React
Yousuf Raza Gilani, Former PM of Pakistan, Tests COVID-19 Positive
World

Yousuf Raza Gilani, Former PM of Pakistan, Tests COVID-19 Positive
Shahid Afridi Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Former Pakistan Cricketer Asks for Prayers
Cricket

Shahid Afridi Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Former Pakistan Cricketer Asks for Prayers
Haider Ali Named in Squad for England Tour, Here's All You Need to Know About the Future Star of Pakistan Cricket
Cricket

Haider Ali Named in Squad for England Tour, Here's All You Need to Know About the Future Star of Pakistan Cricket
Amulya Leona, Who Raised 'Pakistan Zindabad' Slogan in Anti-CAA Rally, Granted Bail After Spending 4 Months in Jail
News

Amulya Leona, Who Raised 'Pakistan Zindabad' Slogan in Anti-CAA Rally, Granted Bail After Spending 4 Months in Jail
Pakistan Turns Locusts Into Poultry Feed; Tiddis Are Fed to Chickens to Combat the Swarm of Insects Damaging Crops
Viral

Pakistan Turns Locusts Into Poultry Feed; Tiddis Are Fed to Chickens to Combat the Swarm of Insects Damaging Crops
Babar Azam Aspires to be Like Virat Kohli, Says ‘I Am Far Behind, I Want to Become Like Him and Win Matches for Pakistan’ (Watch Video)
Cricket

Babar Azam Aspires to be Like Virat Kohli, Says ‘I Am Far Behind, I Want to Become Like Him and Win Matches for Pakistan’ (Watch Video)
Shoaib Akhtar Names His Top 10 ODI Cricketers of All-Time From India and Pakistan, Former Pacer Leaves Out Virat Kohli
Cricket

Shoaib Akhtar Names His Top 10 ODI Cricketers of All-Time From India and Pakistan, Former Pacer Leaves Out Virat Kohli
Advertisement

Cricket Updates
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.57 72.81
Kolkata 76.48 68.70
Mumbai 81.53 71.48
Chennai 78.47 71.14
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement