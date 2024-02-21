While India has a commendable 2-1 lead in a five-game Test Series against England, many youngsters made their mark in most games. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored two double-hundreds in the series while Ravichandran Ashwin reached the 500-wicket milestone. But one player who broke the internet and shined on his debut was Sarfaraz Khan. He played beautifully against the English bowling attack and scored half-centuries in both innings of the third Test of the series. IPL 2024 Schedule: Tournament Set to Start on March 22, Confirms Chairman Arun Dhumal.

His performances caught many eyes, as the former RCB player is out of contract at the moment. With the opportunity to sign such talent, reports suggest that Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings are battling for the signature of the talented cricketer. He was released by Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2024 auction and had gone unsold later in the auction last December. But with his recent form and performances teams are willing to offer him contracts before IPL 2024 season starts.

As per a report in Anandabazar Patrika, two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders are keen to rope in the youngster. KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir advised the authorities in the franchise to sign the 27-year-old in a bid to strengthen the batting line-up. Defending Champions CSK are also trying add the Mumbai batter to their ranks for the upcoming IPL 2024 tournament. Sarfaraz has made 50 appearances in IPL between 2015 and 2023, scoring 585 runs with a solitary fifty.

