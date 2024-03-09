Veteran Dutch racer and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen will be aiming to continue his Formula One dominance when he steps into the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on March 9, 2024. Verstappen once again began the 2024 F1 season with a win in the Bahrain GP and would like to dominate the racing track like he did in 2023. The main race of the Saudi Arabian GP was scheduled to take on March 10, 2024, but as Ramadan begins on Sunday, it was changed to March 9. F1 Champion Max Verstappen Wins Season-Opening Bahrain Grand Prix Amid Red Bull Turmoil.

The practice round of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix were held on March 7 and 8. The qualifying round was also held on Friday. Max Verstappen won the first and the third practice round followed by the qualifying round.

The Dutch racer will once again be the favorites to win the race for the second consecutive time. Max Verstappen may get from his teammate Sergio Perez and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

When is the 2024 Bahrain GP Main Race? Know Date, Time & Venue?

The main race of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2024 will start from 10:30 PM IST at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah on March 9, 2024. Brazilian Footballer Neymar Jr Spotted at Bahrain Grand Prix 2024 at Sakhir International Circuit Supporting Red Bull Racing (See Pics).

Where to Watch Live Telecast Of 2024 Bahrain GP Main Race on TV?

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix cannot be watched in India as there is no broadcaster to telecast the race.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online Of 2024 Bahrain GP Main Race?

Formula One fans in India can stream the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix main race on the FanCode app and website with a subscription fee.

