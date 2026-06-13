Scotland vs Ireland Free Live Streaming Online: Watch SCO-W vs IRE-W ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Match Telecast

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 is in full swing, and on June 13, 2026, features an exciting Group Stage encounter between Scotland Women and Ireland Women. Cricket fans around the world are gearing up to watch these two competitive sides battle it out for crucial points in the tournament hosted across England. With both teams looking to make a strong statement early in the competition, the match promises to be a thrilling contest. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule in IST: Check Complete WT20 Cricket WC Time Table.

SCO-W vs IRE-W ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Match Timing and Venue

The Scotland Women vs Ireland Women ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Group Stage match is scheduled for Friday, June 13, 2026. The game will kick off at 10:30 AM British Summer Time (BST). For viewers in India, this translates to a start time of 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The tournament itself is being held in England.

Where to Watch SCO-W vs IRE-W ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Live Telecast and Online Streaming?

Cricket fans have various options to catch the live telecast and online streaming of the Scotland Women vs Ireland Women clash, depending on their region.

India

In India, fans can watch the live telecast of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 matches on the Star Sports Network channels. For online streaming, JioHotstar is the official platform where every match will be available. JioStar will also offer Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada commentary for all India matches, as well as the opening match, semi-finals, and the final.

United Kingdom & Ireland

Viewers in the UK and Ireland can tune into Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, and Sky Sports+ for live television coverage. Digital streaming will be accessible via the Sky Sports app. Notably, all 12 home nations' group matches (including Scotland and Ireland's games), along with the semi-finals and the final, will also be available free-to-air on Sky Mix and through the Sky Sports app without a subscription. Google Doodle Honours ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Kickoff.

Australia

Australian cricket enthusiasts can enjoy free coverage of all tournament matches on Prime Video, with no subscription required, only an Amazon account.

United States & Canada

Fans in the USA and Canada can watch the action for free on Willow Sports, available across major FAST platforms. Additionally, Willow TV and Willow TV Canada will broadcast the tournament, and streaming will be available on Cricbuzz via Willow.

Other Regions

Caribbean: ESPN Caribbean (TV), Disney+ (streaming for Latin America).

Pakistan: PTV and Geo Super (TV), Myco, Tamasha, Tapmad (digital).

Sri Lanka: Dialog TV, ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app, PEO TV, TV Supreme (free-to-air).

Bangladesh: Rabbithole, ICC.tv.

Netherlands: NOS Player (free-to-air streaming for Netherlands matches).

Global/Select Regions: The ICC's official YouTube channel and Facebook page will offer live streaming in specific territories like Nepal, Germany, Netherlands, and Japan, with local language commentary options in Japanese, Thai, and Bahasa Indonesia. The ICC mobile app also provides world-feed audio commentary. All remaining territories can watch live and free on ICC.tv. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Schedule, Venue, Squads and All You Need to Know.

SCO-W vs IRE-W Head-to-Head (T20I)

In their T20 International history, Scotland Women and Ireland Women have faced each other in 16 matches. Ireland Women hold the advantage with 9 wins, while Scotland Women have secured 4 victories, and 3 matches had no result.

As the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 continues, every match holds significant importance. Don't miss this exciting Group Stage clash as Scotland and Ireland look to gain momentum in the tournament.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 02:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).