Scotland take on New Zealand in the second T20 of a three game series looking to stay alive in the campaign. The BlackCaps comfortably beat the hosts the in the opener with Finn Allen the star of the contest. The opener hit a century and was involved in a 845 run opening stand with Martin Guptill. In reply Scotland got off to a steady start but the middle overs proved to be challenging for their batsmen. None apart from Chris Greaves looked like putting up a fight as Scotland managed only 157. There are plenty of areas the Scottish camp will be focussing to improve on, particularly their bowling. Scotland versus New Zealand starts at 7:00 PM IST and will be streamed on the FanCode app. India vs West Indies 1st T20I 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs WI Cricket Match on TV With Time in IST.

George Munsey and Calum MacLeod took their time and looked settled in the powerplays only to be undone by the spin duo of Micthell Santner and Ish Sodhi. Scotland lost six wickets in total to the spinners and will have to come up with a better plan to play the duo. Their middle order is relatively inexperienced which is another issue. The bowlers were expensive particularly Chris Sole who was taken for 72 in his four overs.

New Zealand would be happy with the way veteran opner Martin Guptill performed in the last match considering he looked a bit off form in the Ireland series. Finn Allen is a fascinating player and could be crucial for New Zealand in the upcoming T20 World Cup. The bowlers were terrific and were led brilliantly by skipper Mitchell Santner. With James Nessham in the squad, they have a balance about their play.

When is Scotland vs New Zealand 2nd T20I 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

Scotland vs New Zealand 2nd T20I will be played at the Grange Club in Edinburgh on July 29, 2022 (Wednesday). The SCO vs NZ cricket match has a scheduled start time of 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Scotland vs New Zealand 2nd T20I 2022 on TV?

Since there is no official broadcaster for this game in India, the match would not be available for live telecast. Hence, fans cannot watch live action of Scotland vs New Zealand 2nd T20I on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Scotland vs New Zealand 1st T20I 2022?

FanCode will provide the live streaming of the IRE vs NZ T20I series 2022 on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the FanCode app or website to watch live streaming of Scotland vs New Zealand 2nd T20I online. New Zealand should secure a routine win over Scotland in the second T20I to claim the series.

