Shafali Verma Hits Boundary From Behind the Stumps During IND-W vs SL-W Match in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020, Watch Indian Opener’s Extra-Ordinary Footwork

16-year-old Shafali Verma has been in red-hot form in the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup and has given good starts to India regularly. Extending her sensational run, the right-handed opener scored a 34-ball 47 against Sri Lanka and played a crucial role in guiding the Women in Blue to a seven-wicket triumph. During the course of her knock, Shafali played many glorious shots. However, one of her innovative hit left everyone in awe. Batting against spinner Shashikala Siriwardene, the youngster went behind the stumps and gathered a boundary in a rather unconventional fashion. India Beat Sri Lanka by Seven Wickets, Finish Unbeaten in Group Stage of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020.

The incident occurred during the 10th over of the Indian innings when the spinner bowled a delivery outside off. To which, Shafali displayed her impeccable footwork and actually went behind the stumps, hitting the ball towards deep fine leg boundary. Well, cricket is known to be a game of uncertainties, however, nobody certainly wouldn’t have seen that coming and it will be interesting to see what more is in Verma’s armoury. Meanwhile, let’s look at the extra-ordinary shot played by the swashbuckling batswoman.

Earlier in the match, Chamari Athapaththu won the toss and asked the Indian side to bowl first. The decision seemed to be an absolute disaster as the Lankan team lost wickets in a cluster and eventually, were bowled out for a mediocre score of 113 runs. Spinner Radha Yadav shone with the ball and scalped four wickets. In reply, Shafali got India off to a flying start and riding on her performance, India won the match by seven wickets. With this, they have won all their group matches and will meet the second-placed team of Group B in the semi-final 1 of the tournament on March 5.