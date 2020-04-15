Shahid Afridi Shares Adorable Picture With Daughters Arwa and Asmara, Says ‘They Make My Morning and the Whole Day’

Shahid Afridi With His Daughters (Photo Credits: Twitter)

With all the major cricketing events coming to a halt amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many prominent players are spending a gala time at home with their family and former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi is surely one of them. The talismanic cricketer recently shared an adorable picture on Twitter with his two daughters Arwa and Aswara which will certainly melt your hearts. In the caption, the 45-year old explained that Asmara was waiting for her younger sister to wake so that she can see her ‘million dollar-smile.’ Afridi also expressed his delight of spending time with her daughters and also asked his fans to take good care of their children. Shahid Afridi to Wasim Akram: Moustache or No Moustache, You Are and Will Remain a Champion.

“Blessed to be surrounded by my angels Arwa & Asmara. Asmara was waiting for Arwa to wake-up and give her that million dollar smile. So much joy & love my daughters give me, they make my mornings & my whole day worth it. May Allah bless them. Take good care and love your children,” read the caption of the picture shared by the star all-rounder on the micro-blogging website. Have a look.

Blessed to be surrounded by my angels Arwa & Asmara. Asmara was waiting for Arwa to wake-up and give her that million dollar smile. So much joy & love my daughters give me,they make my mornings & my whole day worth it.May Allah bless them.Take good care and love your children❤️ pic.twitter.com/AG50swokxM — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) April 15, 2020

The veteran all-rounder was last seen in action during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 where he played for Multan Sultans. However, just like many other major sporting events, the T20 tournament was also called off in the middle owing to the global health scare.

In the meantime, Afridi has been helping the poor and needy people in Pakistan through his foundation which provides food and health supplies. Even many other prominent cricketers like Shoaib Akhtar, Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh have lauded the all-rounder’s effort and urged their fans to donate too.