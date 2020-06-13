Shahid Afridi Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Former Pakistan Cricketer Asks for Prayers

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi has tested positive for coronavirus. The 40-year-old all-rounder took to Twitter and confirmed having caught COVID-19 virus. Ever since the coronavirus pandemic outspread, Afridi has been busy doing philanthropic work for his non-profit organisation Shahid Afridi Foundation. The cricketer travelled to far parts of Pakistan for the relief work in which he provided food and other material to needy ones. Afridi has said that from a few days he was feeling unwell. Waqar Younis Asks Shahid Afridi and Gautam Gambhir to Calm Down and Behave Smartly.

"I've been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I've been tested and unfortunately I'm covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah #COVID19 #pandemic #hopenotout #staysafe #stayhome," tweeted Afridi.

Here's Shahid Afridi's Post

Recently former Pakistan opener Taufeeq Umar had also tested positive. Umar, however, has now recovered from the disease. So, Afridi becomes second former Test cricketer from Pakistan to have tested positive for COVID-19.

Afridi recently stoked a controversy by making a statement on Kashmir. Following his controversial remarks, his friends in India Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj, who supported his foundation, parted ways with the mercurial all-rounder.

