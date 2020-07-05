Shahid Afridi has always been in the news for his controversial statements about India. His words are not just related to cricket but also politics. This time however his statement was Team India as he said that the Men in Blue often sought forgiveness for losing against them. Now, this statement was expected to created ripples and as expected it did, as the Indian fans trolled him and reminded the former Pakistani cricketer about India’s unbeaten run at the World Cup. Shahid Afridi, who was suffering from COVID-19 is said to have recovered now. Shahid Afridi Tests Positive for Coronavirus; Shoaib Akhtar, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz and Others From Pakistan Cricket Fraternity React.

During an interview, Afridi said, “We have always enjoyed playing against India. We have thrashed them on a decent number of occasions. We have thrashed them so much that they used to ask for forgiveness from us after the match." Now, this surely did not go down well with the netizens and they reminded him of how India had thrashed the Men in Green during the World Cups. Now check out the tweets by the Indians below, but before that check out the interview by Shahid Afridi.

Reactions:

Lost his mental balance

After corona attacked, Shahid Afridi has lost his mental balance! Don't take him seriously. https://t.co/ufgVQ1PxtP — MODI, THE LION OF 🇮🇳. (@MukeshM93739493) July 5, 2020

Another one

And the f*%%k shit @SAfridiOfficial comes again...Abe duffer till date you fuckers are not able to beat India in world cup and talking about apology...you are a big apology to your country and mother...#shahidafridi — Jimmy Patel (@thejimmypatel) July 5, 2020

Nasty

Mr. Shahid Afridi sayed aapko ye nahi pata hoga ki baap nahi beta maafi mangta hai aur raha sawal match ka to hazar match haare ho aur ek jeet Gaye to usme kounsi badi bat hai To badi2 bate mat kiya karo acha nahi lagta bete ke jaban se 👍👍 — Abdul Rahman (@AbdulRa41594675) July 5, 2020

Are you okay?

R u okay Shahid? I meant r u okay mentally? I actually meant r u really okay buddy? U badly need rest... Yes we all know the status of ur county I meant financial n survival status... Well..... Take rest shahid Afridi and pls don't talk talk n fly too high... — Tanmoy Saha (@TanmoyS50567022) July 5, 2020

Talking about India's record, the team has remained unbeaten against Pakistan in the World Cups and have kept up the 7-0 record. The last time the two teams met each other in the World Cup 2019 which happened in England, Pakistan was thrashed by 89 runs at Manchester.

