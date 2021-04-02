Shahid Afridi has wished Sachin Tendulkar a speedy recovery on social media. He posted a tweet and said, "May your hospital stay be short and your recovery even shorter." He retweeted Sachin Tendulkar's tweet and posted his wishes for the Master Blaster. The former Indian cricketer had been hospitalised after he was tested positive for COVID-19. Along with him, many other cricketers like Irfan Pathan and his brother Yusuf and S Badrinath were the ones who were also tested positive. Sachin Tendulkar was hospitalised as a precautionary measure. Sachin Tendulkar Hospitalised After Contracting COVID-19 Virus, Says ‘Hope to Be Back Home in Few Days’.

All these cricketers had participated in the Road Safety Series 2021. Sachin Tendulkar in the morning had tweeted about his hospitalisation. He will be hospitalised for six days. Prior to this, Wasim Akram had also sent his wishes for the Master Blaster. Even Sachin's fans took to social media to wish him a speedy recovery.

Wishing you a speedy recovery Legend . No doubt that you will make a strong recovery. May your hospital stay be short and your recovery even shorter! https://t.co/JfYhJeBTre — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) April 2, 2021

Wasim Akram:

Even when you were 16, you battled world’s best bowlers with guts and aplomb... so I am sure you will hit Covid-19 for a SIX! Recover soon master! Would be great if you celebrate India’s World Cup 2011 anniversary with doctors and hospital staff... do send me a pic! https://t.co/ICO3vto9Pb — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) April 2, 2021

Many reports stated that Sachin Tendulkar has been hospitalised for about six days. Needless to say that the fans are praying for his speedy recovery.

