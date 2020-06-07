Shaun Pollock Says Saliva Use Won’t Be a Problem in Bio-Secure Bubble

Shaun Pollock (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Durban, June 7: Former South Africa captain Shaun Pollock feels use of saliva should not be a problem when cricket resumes amid the COVID-19 scare as it will be played inside a bio-secure environment. The ICC Cricket Committee recently recommended a ban on the use of saliva to shine the ball but allowed sweat as an interim measure. "I think the environment that'll end up being created is almost going to be like a bubble. People will get tested, they'll go into a two-week camp where they're just going to sit and monitor how the conditions of their bodies change," Pollock told the 'Following On Cricket Podcast'.

"And if there are no symptoms, it doesn't really matter about shining the ball then, because you're in the bubble and no one you come into contact with will have coronavirus. So you can just get on with normal proceedings." Harbhajan Singh Comes Up With a Solution for Saliva Ban, Says ‘Two New Balls Can Be Used From Both Ends’.

The West Indies will tour England for a three-Test series next month in bio-secure arrangements. "I'd presume that there'd be no crowds in place, every single environment they go into would be cleaned down and sprayed, and everything along those lines," said Pollock, who has played 303 ODIs and 101 Tests for South Africa.

England's three-Test series against West Indies will begin on July 8 at the Ageas Bowl, followed by two Tests at Old Trafford on July 16 and July 24, subject to UK government clearance to return behind closed doors.