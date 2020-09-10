Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant look in red hot form ahead of the IPL 2020 as the two are seen hitting tall sixes in the nets. The players of Delhi Capitals were seen hitting the nets as a part of the preparation for the IPL 2020. Dhawan and Pant were bringing down the nets by hitting towering sixes and thus fired a warning for the opponents. Ajinkya Rahane also joined the bandwagon to hit those humongous sixes. On Wednesday we told you how the bowlers Anrich Nortje and Ravichandran Ashwin displayed magnificent bowling in the nets. Shreyas Iyer will be leading the team once again for the IPL 2020. DC IPL 2020 Schedule With Date & Timings in IST: Delhi Capitals Matches of Indian Premier League 13 With Full Timetable, Fixtures in UAE.

In the last edition of the IPL, the team ended up being on number three of the points table. Shreyas Iyer and men lost to Chennai Super Kings in the qualifying round of the IPL 2019. For the latest edition of the IPL, the team reached UAE on August 21, 2020, and ever since has been prepping up for the IPL. Now, let's have a look at the videos of Pant and Dhawan.

Dhawan:

Ajinkya Rahane:

The Delhi Capitals will play their first game in the IPL 2020 against Kings XI Punjab. The match will be held at the Dubai International Stadium. The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST.

