Shikhar Dhawan and Son Zoravar Pose in Delhi Capitals Jersey As They Miss IPL Action (View Post)

With the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) being one of the major cricket tournaments which got postponed indefinitely owing to the COVID-19 crisis, many fans are badly missing the action in the T20 extravaganza and Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan is no different. Recently, the swashbuckling batsman took to his official Instagram account and shared a pic in which he and his son can be seen donning the Delhi Capital’s jersey. Dhawan also said that he and Zoravar are really missing the blitzes in IPL. In normal circumstances, Dhawan would have played his second season for the Delhi team. Will Do Thigh-Five Celebrations Looking Towards Cameras for Fans, Says Shikhar Dhawan.

“Both of us missing the IPL @iplt20,” wrote Dhawan while sharing the picture in the picture-sharing website. The left-handed batsman has been one of the most successful batsmen in IPL history. With 521 runs, in fact, Gabbar was Delhi’s most successful batsman in the previous edition of the IPL and he also played a vital role in helping his side reach the play-offs. He would have planned to guide Capitals to their maiden title this year. However, all he can do at the moment is wait for any positive news regarding IPL 2020. Meanwhile, have a look at his post.

View Post:

View this post on Instagram Both of us missing the IPL 😊 @iplt20 A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on Jun 15, 2020 at 11:32pm PDT

Few days back, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly said that the management is trying its best to conduct IPL this year only. The news came as a delight for many fans as their hopes of witnessing the IPL action got ignited. Also, with the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 likely to be postponed, one can see the gala tournament getting underway in October.

