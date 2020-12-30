Shikhar Dhawan is one of the most active Indian cricketers on social media and has always been in touch with the mainstream culture. The Indian cricketer in his most recent video could be seen dancing to internet sensation Shehnaz Gill’s viral mashup of ‘Twada Kutta Tommy, Sada Kutta Kutta’ created by a popular music producer Yashraj Mukhate. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020: Shikhar Dhawan to Lead Delhi as Ishant Sharma Makes Return.

In the video, Shikhar Dhawan is seen dancing to the beat of Shehnaaz Gill's famous mashup with his two dogs. ‘Tuawda kutta tommy. Saada kutta kutta’ the 35-year-old captioned his post. The clip has gone viral on the internet and has more than 400,000 views. 'Tuada Sadda' Funny Memes and Jokes Take Over Twitter Inspired From Shehnaz Gill's 'Tauda Kutta Tommy' Dialogue in Bigg Boss 13.

See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial)

The video also grabbed Shehnaz Gill‘s attention and she was overjoyed. Gill reposted the clip on her Instagram story. She tagged Shikhar Dhawan in his post which was followed by two hugs and two hearts emojis.

See Reaction

Shehnaaz Gill's Reaction to Shikhar Dhawan's Dance (Photo Credits: Instagram/ Shehnaaz Gill)

Shikhar Dhawan featured for India during the limited over’s series against Australia t and will now play in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020. The 35-year-old will captain the Delhi side in the tournament. Ishant Sharma will also be a part of the Delhi squad as the pacer is set to return from injury.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020 is set to begin on January 10, 2020. DDCA has requested players to report to newly appointed head coach Rajkumar Sharma and Gursharan Singh at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the knockout matches of the tournament.

