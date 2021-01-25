Shikhar Dhawan’s pictures of feeding birds during a boat ride in Varanasi has caused a stir as the district administration had imposed a strict ban on feeding birds due to the bird flu scare. Dhawan visited Kashi on the river Ganges in Uttar Pradesh and fed migratory birds during a boat ride almost a week after the administration had imposed the ban. The news came to light when the team India and Delhi Capitals opening batsman shared pictures from his Varanasi visit on his Instagram page. Dhawan captioned the pictures as ‘Happiness is feeding birds’. Shikhar Dhawan Gives a Sneak Peek into MS Dhoni’s Gloves & Other Souvenirs As Indian Cricketer Dances to Shehnaaz Gill’s ‘Sadda Kutta Kutta’ (Watch Video).

Those pictures have now landed the boatman in trouble while the administration spared Dhawan suggesting the tourist might not have been aware of the ban. But the boatman has been charged for not stopping the cricketer and for not informing him about the ban. Shikhar Dhawan Dances To 'Sadda Kutta Kutta', Shehnaaz Gill Reacts (View Post).

According to a report in TOI, the boatman has been charged by the river police and the Varanasi Municipal Corporation. He had been made accountable for ensuring strict compliance of the ban but still did not stop the tourist and hence action would be initiated against him.

Shikhar Dhawan Feeds Birds During Boat Ride in Varanasi

“There was some information that some boatmen are not adhering to the administration's instructions and the tourists on their boats are feeding the birds. So, these boatmen are being identified and tourists generally are not aware of such things," Mr Kaushal Raj Sharma, Varanasi district magistrate, told ANI.

"However, it was made clear by the police and the administration to the boatmen that they should not allow the tourists on their boat to feed the birds. Whosoever flouted these rules will be served notice and they will be asked as to why their license should not be cancelled... No action will be taken against the tourists,” he added.

Dhawan had visited the holy city last week after India’s historic Test series win in Australia. He visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and the Kaal Bhairav Temple in Kashi.

