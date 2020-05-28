Shikhar Dhawan Recalls Getting Mocked by Pakistan Fans Ahead of 2015 World Cup Match

Shikhar Dhawan (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Stakes are very high when India and Pakistan lock horns on the cricket field. The atmosphere across the stadium is filled with intensity, thrill and excitement not just by the contest between the bat and the ball but also by the chanting of the fans. India’s swashbuckling opener Shikhar Dhawan recalled the scenes before India vs Pakistan clash in the 2015 World Cup and revealed how Pak fans mocked him before the start of the encounter. Shikhar Dhawan Reveals Kabaddi Inspiration Behind His Famous ‘Thigh-Five’ Celebration (Watch Video).

The southpaw was playing his first-ever World Cup match and that too against the arch-rivals. Also, India were undefeated by the Men in Green in the World Cups and Dhawan had the onus to extend India’s winning streak. Adding to the pressure, the left-handed batsman was said various sorts of things on his way to the ground after India decided to bat first. The veteran cricketer said that Pakistan fans were cursing that the opener will get dismissed after making just 15 runs. However, Dhawan played a stellar knock and scored 73 runs off 76 balls. Shikhar Dhawan Plans to Become Commentator Post Retirement, Says ‘I Will Be Very Good at It’.

“Our first World Cup game was against Pakistan and when I was walking down at the venue, Pakistan fans were shouting, ‘tu toh 15 runs banake out hojayega.’ I was like ‘oh okay’. And then, I went on to score 73 runs and the same people clapped for me on my way to the pavilion. For Indian fans, Team India should win against Pakistan by any means in ICC events no matter what. They taunt each other sitting in the stands,” said the 34-year-old while featuring in the Double Trouble show with Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues.

Watch Video:

Dhawan, however, also mentioned that he was under pressure ahead of the game against Misbah-ul-Haq and Co as the atmosphere in the stadium was electrifying and his form was also not great.

“I feel pressurized against Pakistan because of the environment in the ground, that’s a whole different feeling. I still remember our game against Pakistan in 2015 WC in Adelaide. My form wasn’t that good during that time, I didn’t play well in Australia series before the World Cup,” he added.

Apart from Dhawan, Virat Kohli made a brilliant century in the game while Suresh Raina scored a quick-fire 74. Riding on their efforts, the Men in Blue posted 300 runs. In reply, Pakistan couldn’t make a fightback and were bundled out for 224 runs, losing the game by 76 runs.