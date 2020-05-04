Shoaib Akhtar Open to Become Bowling Coach of Indian Cricket Team, Says ‘I Will Produce More Aggressive, Fast and Talkative Bowlers’

Shoaib Akhtar (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Former Pakistani speedster Shoaib Akhtar is widely regarded as the fastest bowler to have ever graced the game and his thunderbolts might still be giving nightmares to the batsmen he bowled to. After bidding adieu to the game in 2011, Akhtar became an active commentator and gave his voices in many matches. In his recent interaction on social networking app 'Helo', the Rawalpindi express said that he is open to becoming the bowling coach of Indian cricket team if he gets a chance. The former right-arm pacer also said that he wants to share his knowledge with budding cricketers in order to produce lethal fast bowlers. Shoaib Akhtar Wants Salman Khan to Play the Lead Role in His Biopic.

"I will definitely. My job is to spread knowledge. What I have learned is (ilm) knowledge and I will spread it. I will produce more aggressive, fast and more talkative bowlers than the current ones who will tell-off the batsmen in a way that you will enjoy a lot," said the 44-year old when asked about if he would like to accept the job of Team India’s bowling coach. Shoaib Akhtar Trolled for Trying to Underline Possibilities of India vs Pakistan Fund Raising Series.

Akhtar, who played for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008, also expressed his desire to become the coach of his former IPL team. In recent times, Akhtar has frequently praised the brand of cricket Virat Kohli and Co have played. In fact, he is also known to share a good bond with Mohammed Shami. So, it will be interesting to see whether the talismanic cricketer will get a chance to groom the Indian speedsters or not.