Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) opener Aaron Finch might land into trouble as he was seen smoking in the dressing room during his side’s clash against Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Australian dasher, who scored 14 runs in the contest, was watching the action from the dressing room after getting out. However, the camera caught him not just using the vape machine but also exhaling smoke from his mouth. The video apparently got viral on social media, and the 33-year-old also faced a lot of criticism from the fans. RR vs RCB Stat Highlights IPL 2020.

Although the officials haven’t made any comment on the episode, it will be interesting to see where Finch will face any repercussions for his actions. Notably, Finch hasn’t really set the tournament on fire with the bat but played multiple crucial knocks, and RCB will require him in the latter half and the knock-out games. Hence, charges on the veteran batsman might hurt Bangalore’s captain. Meanwhile, let’s look at the viral clip where Finch was caught smoking. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

Watch Video:

As far as the game is concerned, RR posted 177/6 after elected to bat first in Dubai. Opener Robin Uthappa scored a fiery 41 while skipper Steve Smith notched up an impressive fifty. Chris Morris was the pick of the RCB bowlers, claiming four wickets.

Chasing the challenging total, Devudutt Padikkal (35) and Virat Kohli (43) made significant contributions, but the scoring rate was always on the lower side. Nevertheless, AB de Villiers rose to the occasion once again and scored a fiery fifty. Riding on his efforts, RCB crossed the line with seven wickets in hand.

