Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya Share Fun Activity on Instagram, KL Rahul Reminds Them to Wash Hands Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The coronavirus pandemic has certainly taken the world by storm and has put a pause on several activities all around the world. Sportspersons are one of the most affected people from the outbreak and various series and tournaments have come to a halt. India's swashbuckling batsman KL Rahul is certainly one of many people who wants the threat to go away soon and that was seen in his latest social media activity. Commenting on a video of Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya, the Karnataka-born cricketer asked his fellow teammates to wash their hands. Rohit Sharma in a Video Message Urges People to Inform Medical Authority in Case of Coronavirus Symptoms.

Taking to the picture-sharing website, Iyer shared a video with the junior Pandya in which the two can be seen taking a selfie in a very unique fashion. Many netizens also appreciated the creativity of the two cricket stars. However, KL fulfilled the responsibility of a good friend and commented: “Wash your hand boys,” reminding the two cricketers to wash their hands in order to avoid COVID-19.

View this post on Instagram Expectation vs Reality....👊🏽😂 Swipe left👈🏾 @hardikpandya93 A post shared by Shreyas Iyer (@shreyas41) on Mar 17, 2020 at 6:42am PDT

The three Indian stars have emerged as a vital cog in India’s limited-overs side and are also touted to be the future of the side. Rahul and Iyer were in sensational form during India’s rather dismal tour in New Zealand while Hardik Pandya, who recently recovered from a back injury, played some jaw-dropping knocks in DY Patil T20 tournament 2020.

These Indian stars were expected to see in action in the forthcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. However, the gala T20 tournament has been postponed due to the epidemic threat and dark clouds are still looming over the league. Speculations are that the tournament will be rescheduled and will be played in a completely different format.