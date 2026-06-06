Shreyas Iyer Named India's New T20I Captain; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Earns Maiden Call-Up for Ireland and England Series

In a significant reshuffle of India's short-format hierarchy, Shreyas Iyer has been appointed as the new Men's T20I captain. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) finalised the decision post their selection committee meeting on Saturday, where they chose Iyer to lead the squad for the upcoming tours of Ireland and England. The squad announcement also marked a historic moment for Indian cricket, with 15-year-old opening batsman Vaibhav Sooryavanshi receiving his maiden national call-up following a record-breaking domestic run.

BCCI Names T20I Squads For Ireland and England

The Changing of the Guard

Iyer replaces Suryakumar Yadav as captain, despite the latter leading India to a successful T20 World Cup title defence in March. Selectors moved decisively due to a recent slump in Suryakumar's individual batting form and a long-term strategy aimed at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic cycle. Iyer, who has not played a T20I for India since December 2023, returns straight into the leadership role.

Tilak Varma has been names as vice-captain for both Ireland and England T20Is, while pace Harshit Rana returns to the national set-up after a long-injury layoff.

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