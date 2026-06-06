Shreyas Iyer Named India's New T20I Captain; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Earns Maiden Call-Up for Ireland and England Series
India's UK campaign begins in Belfast with two T20Is against Ireland on 26 and 28 June, before the team travels to England for a five-match T20I series scheduled from 1 to 11 July.
In a significant reshuffle of India's short-format hierarchy, Shreyas Iyer has been appointed as the new Men's T20I captain. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) finalised the decision post their selection committee meeting on Saturday, where they chose Iyer to lead the squad for the upcoming tours of Ireland and England. The squad announcement also marked a historic moment for Indian cricket, with 15-year-old opening batsman Vaibhav Sooryavanshi receiving his maiden national call-up following a record-breaking domestic run.
BCCI Names T20I Squads For Ireland and England
Presenting #TeamIndia's T20I squads for the tours of England & Ireland 2026 🇮🇳#ENGvIND | #IREvIND pic.twitter.com/f84kSSAIDf
— BCCI (@BCCI) June 6, 2026
The Changing of the Guard
Iyer replaces Suryakumar Yadav as captain, despite the latter leading India to a successful T20 World Cup title defence in March. Selectors moved decisively due to a recent slump in Suryakumar's individual batting form and a long-term strategy aimed at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic cycle. Iyer, who has not played a T20I for India since December 2023, returns straight into the leadership role.
Tilak Varma has been names as vice-captain for both Ireland and England T20Is, while pace Harshit Rana returns to the national set-up after a long-injury layoff.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2026 01:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).