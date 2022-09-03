Sri Lanka (179/6) have got their revenge as they defeated Afghanistan (175/6) by four wickets in Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 opener. It was a sensational performance by Dasun Shanaka's men as they have now registered back-to-back wins in the competition.
Despite losing wickets in succession, Sri Lanka have managed to keep themselves on par with the required run rate. Skipper Dasun Shanaka is on the crease and will need to play an important knock.
Wicket! Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman gets his first wicket of the game as the spinner dismisses the well-set Pathum Nissanka.
Wicket! Nvaeen-ul-Haq gets the much-needed breakthrough for Afghanistan as he dismisses the dangerous Kusal Mendis, who was looking in fine form.
Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis has started the proceedings for Sri Lanka. the duo will be looking to give a great start to their team setting a platform for this massive chase.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz played a sensational knock as he guided Afghanistan to a massive total in Sharjah. Sri Lanka will need to bat well if they are to get maximum points from the game.
Afghanistan are moving along nicely to a more than competitive total in the opening game of Super 4 against Sri Lanka. Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran have stitched a sensational partnership together.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran have dominated the Sri Lankan bowlers as the duo have stitched up a 50+ run partnership and are on course to take their team to a brilliant score.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz is playing a sensational knock as he scored a brilliant half-century, joint second-fastest for Afghanistan in T20Is. The Afghan batter will be hoping to build on it and take his team to a competitive score.
Wicket! Dilshan Madushanka provides the breakthrough for Sri Lanka as he dismisses Hazratullah Zazai. The Afghan batter failed to read the ball and had his stumps uprooted.
Sri Lanka and Afghanistan face off against each other in match 7 of Asia Cup 2022 in the Super 4 stage. The clash will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on September 03, 2022 (Saturday) as both teams aim for a win with hopes of advancing. So we bring you SL vs AFG live score along with live commentary of the Asia Cup 2022 encounter. Maheesh Theekshana Takes a Jibe at BCB Director’s ‘World Class’ Remark After Sri Lanka Knock Bangladesh Out of Asia Cup 2022.
Sri Lanka booked their place in the final four of the competition with a sensational win over Bangladesh in their final group game. Dasun Shanaka's team will be hoping to build on that victory and register maximum points from the encounter.
Meanwhile, Afghanistan are unbeaten so far, winning both their group games and qualifying for the Super 4 in flying colours. They will be aiming to continue this brilliant run and take a huge step towards making the final for the very first time.
The two teams met each other on the opening day of the competition and it was Afghanistan that came out on top with a dominant display. Sri Lanka will be high on confidence heading into this game and will look to take revenge of that defeat.