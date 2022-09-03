Sri Lanka and Afghanistan face off against each other in match 7 of Asia Cup 2022 in the Super 4 stage. The clash will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on September 03, 2022 (Saturday) as both teams aim for a win with hopes of advancing. So we bring you SL vs AFG live score along with live commentary of the Asia Cup 2022 encounter. Maheesh Theekshana Takes a Jibe at BCB Director’s ‘World Class’ Remark After Sri Lanka Knock Bangladesh Out of Asia Cup 2022.

Sri Lanka booked their place in the final four of the competition with a sensational win over Bangladesh in their final group game. Dasun Shanaka's team will be hoping to build on that victory and register maximum points from the encounter.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan are unbeaten so far, winning both their group games and qualifying for the Super 4 in flying colours. They will be aiming to continue this brilliant run and take a huge step towards making the final for the very first time.

The two teams met each other on the opening day of the competition and it was Afghanistan that came out on top with a dominant display. Sri Lanka will be high on confidence heading into this game and will look to take revenge of that defeat.