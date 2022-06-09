The third T20 international between Sri- Lanka (SL) and Australia (AUS) is scheduled to take place on 11 June 2022 (Saturday) at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Balagolla Sri Lanka. The final battle between SL and AUS will air live at 07:00 PM. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for SL vs AUS first T20 face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Mitchell Starc Injured, Might Not be Available For ODIs Against Sri Lanka, Jhye Richardson Added to Squad

Australian batters escaped Wanindu Hasaranga's leg-spin fury to seize the series 2-0 by winning the second T20 of the ongoing three-match T20 series against Sri Lanka on Wednesday. While chasing a low total of 126, Aussies stumbled at multiple occasions due to the wizard spinner Hasaranga's spell of 4(33) but were led home in the end thanks to Mathew Wade's 26 down the order. Earlier, hosts failed to deliver with the bat and were restricted by the visitors on 125 runs. Even though while defending the total, Sri-Lankan bowlers showed a good fight but lost the match by 3 wickets in a close encounter.

SL vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Mathew Wade (AUS), Kusal Mendis (SL), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (SL), David Warner (AUS), Danushka Gunathilaka (SL), Aaron Finch (AUS), Waninidu Hasaranga (SL), Charith Asalanka (SL), Josh Hazlewood (AUS), Jhye Richardson (AUS), Dushmantha Chameera (SL).

Waninidu Hasaranga (SL) could be named as the captain of your SL vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Team, whereas David Warner (AUS) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

