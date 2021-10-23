Sri Lanka would take on Bangladesh in a Group 1 clash in the Super 12 stage at the T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday, 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The match would be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah and is set to start at 3:30 pm IST. Both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh made it to the Super 12 stage after competing in some exciting fixtures in Round 1. While Sri Lanka made it three wins out of three and smoothly qualified to the main draw, Bangladesh's path was not an easy one, or atleast, it did not seem to be easy with Scotland stunning them by six runs in their first match. But they fought back hard and strong and led by the performances of star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh find themselves in the top draw and now are up against a side, which is underrated but can be called the dark horse of the competition at this stage.Sri Lanka Beat Netherlands By Eight Wickets In T20 World Cup 2021 Round 1

For Sri Lanka, their all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga has come good and skipper Dasun Shanaka would be very happy about that. The leg-spin bowler has consistently posed a threat with the ball and has shown his capability with the bat in hand as well. His performance would once again be key to the former champions' quest of regaining the title once again. This contest promises to be a riveting one as both sides have had plenty of match practice (having played in the Round 1 matches) and look equally matched on paper. Sri Lanka however would fret over the side strain of mystery spinner Maheesh Theeksana, who has been ruled out of this clash. Let us take a look at the Dream11 Fantasy Team for this side.

SL vs BAN Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Dream11 Prediction: Wicketkeeper – Kushal Perera (SL) can be named the wicket-keeper in your Dream11 SL vs BAN Fantasy Team.

SL vs BAN Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Dream11 Prediction: Batsmen – Mahmudullah (BAN), Liton Das (BAN), Avishka Fernando (SL) and Naim Sheikh (BAN) can be picked as the batsmen.

ENG vs WI Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Dream11 Prediction: All-Rounders – Dasun Shanaka (SL), Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) and Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) can be chosen as the all-rounders in the side.

ENG vs WI Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Dream11 Prediction: Bowlers – Mustafizur Rahman (BAN), Lahiru Kumara (SL) and Mohammad Saifuddin (BAN) can be the bowlers of the side.

ENG vs WI Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Kushal Perera (SL), Mahmudullah (BAN), Liton Das (BAN), Avishka Fernando (SL) Naim Sheikh (BAN), Dasun Shanaka (SL), Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Mustafizur Rahman (BAN), Lahiru Kumara (SL) and Mohammad Saifuddin (BAN)

Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) can be picked as captain of your SL vs BAN Dream11 team while Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) can be named as vice-captain.

