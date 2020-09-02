St Lucia Zouks (SLZ) will take on Guyana Amazon Warriors (GUY) in match 24 of the Caribbean Premier League 2020. SLZ vs GUY clash will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad on September 3, 2020 (early Thursday morning). Both teams will be looking to take charge of the second spot in the table. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create Dream11 Fantasy Team for St Lucia Zouks vs Guyana Amazon Warriors in CPL 2020 can scroll down below. Caribbean Premier League 2020 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online.

Guyana Amazon Warriors have won their last two games in the competition which has seen them climb up to third in the table but now have a chance to take the second spot with a big-margin win. Similarly, St Lucia Zouks are on a two-game winning run, which have seen them keep a hold on that number two place in the table. CPL 2020 Team Squads: Complete Players List of All Franchises of Caribbean Premier League T20 Season 8.

St Lucia Zouks vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Nicholas Pooran (GUY) and Andre Fletcher (SLZ) must be your keepers for this game.

St Lucia Zouks vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Shimron Hetmeyer (GUY), Sherfane Rutherford (GUY) and Mark Deyal (SLZ) can be picked as the specialist batsmen in your team.

St Lucia Zouks vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounder – Mohammad Nabi (SLZ), Roston Chase (SLZ) and Keemo Paul (GUY) can be picked as the all-roaders for your team.

St Lucia Zouks vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Imran Tahir (GUY), Naveen-ul-Haq (GUY) and Scott Kuggelijn (SLZ) must be your bowlers.

St Lucia Zouks vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Nicholas Pooran (GUY), Andre Fletcher (SLZ), Shimron Hetmeyer (GUY), Sherfane Rutherford (GUY), Mark Deyal (SLZ), Mohammad Nabi (SLZ), Roston Chase (SLZ), Keemo Paul (GUY), Imran Tahir (GUY), Naveen-ul-Haq (GUY) and Scott Kuggelijn (SLZ).

Roston Chase (SLZ) must be picked as your captain for this clash while Nicholas Pooran (GUY) can be named as your vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 02, 2020 10:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).