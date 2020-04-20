Sohaib Maqsood, Pakistan Cricketer, Suffers Injury During Online Fitness Test

File picture of Sohaib Maqsood (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The world has come to a standstill following the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. Only essential services are functional in the majority of the countries. Just like India, Pakistan is observing lockdown. With lockdown in place, the sports activities have been suspended. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to conduct the online fitness test of its players. The move is aimed to keep players’ fitness uncheck during the lockdown period. Meanwhile, out of favour Pakistan batsman, Sohaib Maqsood injured himself during the online fitness test. PCB To Conduct Virtual Fitness Test Amid Coronavirus Lockdown.

In a series of tweets, Maqsood revealed that he suffered a cut on his knee after the glass of the table fell down. The cricketer, however, backed PCB’s move to test players’ fitness during quarantine period. “That accident happened to me today during the online fitness tests that glass of table fell from the table and cut my knee on the way it was just an accident.i back pcb policy for fitness testings during quarantine which keeps us focus . i m happy i still conpleted all the tests [sic],” Maqsood tweeted.

“I sent pictures to some docters because they cutt was quite deep as we all are quite scared these days to go the hospitals..it was just an accident [sic],” he added. Shahid Afridi Feels PCB Failed to Set Strong Example Against Corruption.

Here’s Sohaib Maqsood’s Tweet

That accident happend to me today during the online fitness tests that glass of table fell from the table and cut my knee on the way it was just an accident.i back pcb policy for fitness testings during quarantine which keeps us focus . i m happy i still conpleted all the tests. — Sohaib Maqsood (@sohaibcricketer) April 18, 2020

His Another Tweet

I sent pictures to some docters because they cutt was quite deep as we all are quite scared these days to go the hospitals..it was just an accident .. — Sohaib Maqsood (@sohaibcricketer) April 18, 2020

Maqsood has been out of Pakistan team for long now. The right-handed batsman last featured for Green Shirts in 2016 during New Zealand tour. The 33-year-old has played 26 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 20 T20Is. He is yet to make a Test debut. In ODIs, Maqsood has scored just 735 runs, including five half-centuries. He was part of Pakistan squad during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015.