IPL 2020: Sourav Ganguly Speaks About Possibility of Conducting The Tournament This Year, Netizens Post Hilarious Memes to Share Their Excitement

A while ago we told you that the BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has announced the possibility of the IPL 2020 happening this year behind closed doors i.e. in the absence of fans. Now, this statement came in as music to the ears of the fans as they are yearning for the sporting action to start soon. The excited fans took to social media and posted their excitement with hilarious memes praising the former Indian captain. For about a couple of months now, the sporting action all across the globe has taken a beating. Sourav Ganguly Gives Update About IPL 2020, Says ‘BCCI Exploring Possibility of Conducting the Tournament in Empty Stadiums’.

Even the IPL 2020 was scheduled to happen in March this year but couldn’t happen due to the outspread of the virus. The tournament was further rescheduled to the following month, but due to the increasing number of cases all over the globe, the IPL 2020 had been called-off for an indefinite period of time. Now with the announcement of the IPL 2020 coming in the fans are way too excited. Now, let's check the tweets by the netizens.

Cricket fans waiting for announcement of IPL from #SouravGanguly pic.twitter.com/UQiQ66BE9L — Dr. Guru😎 (@DGuru0) June 11, 2020

Looking at all possible options to stage IPL 2020 ~ #SouravGanguly Le cricket fans: pic.twitter.com/FVOYeVIZjt — Sahil (@thatleftyguy) June 11, 2020

It will be nice to have cricket on empty stadiums if this doesn't effect any of our players. #SouravGanguly @SGanguly99. Bored watching Netflix and Prime. #IPL2020 — Akash Tyagi (@imakashtyagi) June 11, 2020

Dada ho aur cricket na ho Aisa sambhav nahi hai mere dost 😍 Season of cricket will be back!! 🔥#IPL2020 #BCCI #souravganguly https://t.co/3DyfOo40IH — Keshav (@keshavcric) June 11, 2020

It is said that the current BCCI president has written to several associations about the plan of conducting the tournament. In the letter, he mentioned that the stakeholders, franchisees, players are keen to have the tournament.

