Sourav Ganguly Ignores Harmanpreet Kaur, Tags Jay Shah in His Post As He Applauds Indian Women’s Cricket Team for Their Impressive Run in ICC T20 World Cup 2020

Sourav Ganguly Applauded Indian Women's Cricket Team (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Wishes and support outpoured in numbers for the Indian women’s team following their heart-breaking defeat to Australia in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 final by 85 runs. India, who had advanced to the final undefeated, were completely outplayed and thrashed Australia women in the final with the hosts lifting their sixth T20I World Cup title with the victory at Melbourne. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly also joined the scores of supporters in applauding the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women’s team for reaching the final and also showered his love on the players for their performance in the ICC T20I World Cup. But Ganguly, unfortunately, tagged the wrong accounts and missed tagging the right ones and was roasted online. Heartbroken Fans Thank India Women’s Team for Wonderful ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Campaign.

“Well done the Women’s team.. Two back to back World Cup finals .. but we lost .. u we’re super .. we will get there someday .. love the team and players,” wrote Ganguly in a post on his official twitter account on the aftermath of India women’s 85-run final defeat to Australia. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Poor Fielding, Lack of Application Let India Eves Down in WC Final.

Sourav Ganguly's Message for Indian Women's Cricket Team

Well done the Women’s team @bcci @JayShah .. Two back to back World Cup finals .. but we lost .. u we’re super .. we will get there someday .. love the team and players — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) March 8, 2020

But while his message was to congratulate the team and cheer them up for their performances, the Indian cricket chief tagged BCCI secretary Jay Shah on the post. This was despite Shah not having anything to do with the post or the Indian women’s cricket team. Ganguly also tagged the official BCCI twitter account despite the presence of a separate twitter account for the Indian women’s cricket team. Indian Fans Recall Horrors of 2003 World Cup Final As Australia Openers Plunder Bowlers in 2020 ICC Women’s T20 CWC Final (See Reactions).

Ganguly Tags Wrong Twitter Accounts

Sir aap team captain @ImHarmanpreet ki jagah galti se kisi aur ko tag kar gaye. — वरुण 🇮🇳 (@varungrover) March 9, 2020

Not Harmanpreet Kaur or WV Raman, Ganguly has Tagged Jay Shah

So you just tagged BCCI and Jay Shah while praising the women's team? When they have their own handle @BCCIWomen ? On women's day no less 👏 — Mahim Pratap Singh (@mayhempsingh) March 9, 2020

“BCCI Women” is the right twitter account that posts and updates fans on every news related to the Indian women’s cricket team, while the “BCCI” account is more for news related to the men’s team. But Ganguly, although his intent wasn’t anything of distaste, tagged the wrong account and was duly trolled by the fans for his actions.

Jay Shah Man of the Match

I congratulate Jay Shah for scoring 80 Crore runs from 50,000 balls.. — Vinay Kumar Dokania🇮🇳 | विनय कुमार डोकानिया (@VinayDokania) March 8, 2020

Well...

What's the credit of joy shaash 😂 pic.twitter.com/ogGpducIoc — Rishi (@SunoRishi) March 8, 2020

Ganguly And His Fast Reactions

No Idea!

When did Jayshah join women's team😅 — Darshan (@darshan4481) March 8, 2020

Fans trolled and criticised the former Indian captain and cricketer-turned-administrator for also tagging Jay Shah – Union Minister Amit Shah’s son and current BCCI secretary – in his post. Netizens questioned Ganguly on how Jay Shah was related to his post or the Indian women’s cricket team, while also reasoning with him for not tagging Indian women’s team captain Harmanpreet Kaur as well as coach WV Raman. It is important to note that Ganguly tags Jay Shah in all of his twitter posts be it in relation to cricket teams or any other matter.

Credits to Jay Shah for India Women Team's Achievement

What's a joke😜! All credit goes to #jayshah ? Wow dada! — Dhvani Addict💧 (@dhvani_voice) March 8, 2020

Outstanding Achievement

True. Jay Shah's contribution was truly outstanding! But yeah, wish he could bat a little bit longer and held on to those two very tricky catches. His run-up too was a bit rusty and mixed up, may be carrying an injury neck up?🤭 Well..better luck next time Shah!👍 — Ved Nayak ವೇದ್ ನಾಯಕ್ وید نائک (@catcheronthesly) March 8, 2020

Centurion Shah

Contribution of jay . Amazing! pic.twitter.com/ddAA1eRTRn — A V I C H E Q U E (@avicheque) March 8, 2020

Meanwhile, the Indian women’s cricket team ended as runner-up in the 2020 ICC Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup following the 85-run defeat to Australia. India bundled for only 99 runs chasing 185 in the final at MCG. It was the heaviest defeat in terms of runs in an ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final and also the second-lowest score by a chasing team in the finals.