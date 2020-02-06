Sourav Ganguly Teases Sana by Tagging Her in His Work Trip Pictures, Darling Daughter Demands Gifts in Return

Sourav Ganguly with daughter Sana (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sourav Ganguly is on a work trip to England to discuss the four-nation series. Since it’s a work trip, Ganguly obviously did not take his family along. Daughter Sana had expressed her sadness that her father was going to England without her. Now the BCCI President took to social media posted pictures of his work trip and just to tease Sana tagged her on the snaps which were shared by Ganguly on social media. In return, the darling daughter asked her father by her gifts from England. Sana Ganguly Has the Last Word in an Argument With Father Sourav, Hilariously Trolls Dada Again!

Talking about this particular snap, Ganguly posted a picture of himself while he was on his way to work. He was dressed in a black coat and had an envelope in his hand and coffee in the other. Tagging Sana in the snap, he wrote, “Fresh and pretty @sanaganguly @amish__75.” The darling daughter responded by saying, “Why would you do this to me ?! 🤭😭🤷🏻‍♀️.” She further asked Ganguly to buy her gifts from England. Check out the whole conversation below:

Prior to this, Sana Ganguly had trolled father Sourav for working on a Sunday. Most of the times, it is the younger one who ends up having the last word in the father-daughter banter.