Former Indian captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly found himself in trouble after his phone worth 1.6 Lakh got stolen from his house. He has lodged a police complaint in the local police station as he is concerned about the VIP contacts and personal bank account access that the phone has. The phone also contains important information as revealed by Ganguly. Ganguly, who lives in Behala Chowrasta residence of Kolkata, has urged the OC of Thakurpukur Police Station to ensure that the data stored in the device isn’t misused. He has lodged a missing diary with the police. 'Why Do We Need Turning Tracks...' Sourav Ganguly Opines As Jasprit Bumrah Scalps Six-Wicket Haul During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024 in Vizag.

Ganguly revealed that he last saw his phone on January 19, 2024 and some workers were painting the house at that time. "I believe my phone was stolen from home. I saw the phone for the last time around 11:30 am on January 19th. Then I tried to find the phone but couldn't find it. Deeply concerned about losing my phone. Because that phone has multiple contact numbers and access to personal information and accounts. I am requesting to trace the phone or take appropriate action," Ganguly wrote in his application while requesting the police to trace the phone as per reports. Nostalgic! Pretoria Capitals Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly Bowls At Assistant Coach Jacques Kallis at the Nets, Video Goes Viral!

The workers, who are engaged in painting the house, were present in the premises at that time, stated the investigating police officer. They also admitted to question some of them. Police sources at Lalbazar also stated that Ganguly was worried as the phone has ‘access’ to several accounts. Sources didn’t rule out the possibility that his financial transaction data might be at risk.

