India have moved to the top of the points table after beating South Africa by 27 runs in the first match of the Tri-Series on Thursday, January 19. Harmanpreet Kaur and co now have four points and a healthy net run rate of 1.354. South Africa, on the other hand, are at the bottom of the pile. Women's cricket has a huge year ahead, with ICC Women's T20I World Cup 2023 around the corner. Meanwhile, before the mega event, three teams are scheduled to engage in a T20I Tri-Series, including hosts South Africa Women, India Women and West Indies Women. The triangular series will commence on January 19, with the opening match involving India Women and South Africa Women. The Tri-Series will run through nearly two weeks, with the final lined up on February 2. On Which Channel India Women Tri-Series in South Africa 2023 Series Will be Telecast Live? How To Watch IND-W vs SA-W vs WI-W Live Streaming Online? Check Viewing Options of Indian Women's Cricket Team Upcoming Matches.

The triangular tournament will comprise seven matches, including the final showdown. The format set for the ongoing T20I Women's Tri-Series 2023 is a double Round-Robin, which implies each team is supposed to play against the other two teams twice. After concluding the league stage, the top two teams with the maximum points will make it to the summit clash directly on February 2. India Women Tri-Series in South Africa 2023 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get IND-W vs SA-W vs WI-W T20I Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

SA Tri-Series 2023 Points Table Updated

Position Team Matches Wins Losses Tied NR Points NRR 1 India Women 1 1 0 0 0 4 1.350 2 West Indies Women 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 South Africa Women 1 0 1 0 0 0 -1.350

The T20I Women's Tri-Series 2023 will be staged in South Africa at Buffalo Park in East London throughout. South Africa is also the host nation for the much-awaited ICC Women's T20I World Cup, later. Thus, the ongoing Tri-series is of greater significance for South Africa Women, India Women and West Indies Women, considering the state of readiness with respect to conditions and momentum that these three teams will derive, compared to rest of the nations who will be participating in the marquee event beginning from February 10.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 19, 2023 10:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).