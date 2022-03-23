South Africa and Bangladesh would battle it out in the decider when they face each other in the 3rd and final ODI of the series, on Wednesday, March 23. The match would be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion and is set to begin at 4:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Bangladesh pulled off a stunning victory in the first ODI and South Africa responded back strongly by winning the second and now, it all comes down to the last game which would decide who takes this series. The Proteas were clinical with the ball in hand in the second ODI, led by Kagiso Rabada's five-wicket haul. South Africa would want him and their bowling unit to repeat a similar performance that brought them a series-levelling victory in Johannesburg on Sunday. But it would not be easy for them. Shakib Al Hasan Given All-Format Contract by BCB Amid Uncertainty Over His Future

Bangladesh's batting was left exposed in the second game but they are expected to bounce back, considering the fact that they did well in the first game, where they racked up 314/7 in the first innings. Litton Das, skipper Tamim Iqbal and also the experienced Shakib Al Hasan would be required to play the way they did in the first ODI to help Bangladesh score a surprise series win in South Africa.

When Is South Africa vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

South Africa vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI will be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on March 23, 2022 (Wednesday). The match has a start time of 04:30 PM IST.

Where To Get Live Telecast Of South Africa vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI 2022 On TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of South Africa vs Bangladesh in India and will telecast the game on its Star Sports First channel. Fans in Bangladesh can watch the SA vs BAN 3rd ODI on Gazi TV and T Sports while Supersport will telecast the game live in South Africa.

How To Watch Free Live Streaming of South Africa vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI 2022 Online?

Disney+ Hotstar the official OTT platform of Star Network will live stream the SA vs BAN 3rd ODI 2022 in India. Gazi TV are the broadcasters in Bangladesh and will stream the game on their online platforms.

