South Africa vs England Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Playing XI With All-Rounders, Batsmen, Bowlers & Wicket-Keepers for SA vs ENG 3rd T20I 2020

South Africa vs England (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

South Africa will take on England in the third and deciding encounter of the three-match T20I series. The match will be played on February 16 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. With the first match going in South Africa’s favour and England clinching the second one, this match will decide the fate of the series. Well, both the sides have fought neck to neck in the series and thus, one can expect this encounter to go down to the wire too. Meanwhile, fans of fantasy game dream11 can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for SA vs ENG match. South Africa Vs England, Cricket Score 3rd T20I Match.

Proteas skipper Quinton de Kock is enjoying the form of his life at the moment as he gave his side blistering start in both the matches and is expected to come good in the final match too. Other than him, pacer Lungi Ngidi has been doing well with the ball and a lot will depend upon him too.

For England, Moeen Ali has made a thumping comeback to international cricket as he scored an 11-ball 39 in his previous outing which eventually proved to be a match-defining knock. Apart from him, Ben Stokes, Jason Roy and Tom Curran also looked in good knick. Now, let’s look at the best dream11 side for the upcoming encounter.

South Africa vs England – Dream11 Team Prediction – Wicket-Keepers: You don’t often choose three wicket-keepers in a dream11 team. However, the likes of Quinton de Kock (SA), Jos Buttler (ENG) and Jonny Bairstow (ENG) can change the course of the match on its head and hence, should be picked.

South Africa vs England– Dream11 Team Prediction – Batsmen: The three batsmen for your Dream11 team should be Temba Bavuma (SA), Jason Roy (ENG) and David Miller (ENG).

South Africa vs England– Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders: Talking about all-rounders, there are plenty of choices and one should go with Andile Phehlukwayo (SA) and Moeen Ali (ENG).

South Africa vs England– Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers: The remaining three slots of bowlers should be filled by Lungi Ngidi (SA), Tom Curran (ENG), Mark Wood (ENG).

South Africa vs England – Dream11 Team Prediction: Quinton de Kock (SA), Jos Buttler (ENG), Jonny Bairstow (ENG), Temba Bavuma (SA), Jason Roy (ENG) and David Miller (ENG), Andile Phehlukwayo (SA) and Moeen Ali (ENG), Lungi Ngidi (SA), Tom Curran (ENG), Mark Wood (ENG).

Going by the recent form of players Quinton de Kock should be picked as the captain of your fantasy team while his counterpart Jos Buttler should be named as vice-captain.