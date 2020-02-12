South Africa vs England Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of 1st T20I 2020, Here Are Match Results of Last Five SA vs ENG Twenty20 Matches

South Africa vs England (Photo Credits: Twitter)

After a thrashing in Tests and tie in the ODIs, South Africa meet England in a three-match T20I series, the first of which is set to be played on February 12, 2020 (Wednesday). South Africa vs England 1st T20I match will be held at the Buffalo Park in East London. South Africa, who has undergone a massive overhaul in its cricket administration, will hope to taste glory after suffering humiliation in the Test series and failing to capitalise in the ODIs. South Africa will, however, be hopeful in remembering their T20I records in recent times. The Proteas haven’t lost a single T2OI series since February 2018 – a period in which they have faced defeats in four Test series. For England, it will be an opportunity to clinch their first-ever T20I series win in South Africa. Ahead of the 1st SA vs ENG T20I match, take a look at the T20I head-to-head records between both teams. South Africa Vs England, Cricket Score 1st T20I Match.

South Africa despite their recent low in Test and ODI cricket, still enjoy a superiority status in T20I cricket and held India to 1-1 draw away from home in their last T20I series. Since their 1-2 defeat to India in February 2018, South Africa have held India to 1-1 draw, beaten Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Zimbabwe and won a one-off T20I match against 2020 T20 World Cup hosts Australia. England similarly, haven’t lost since their 1-2 defeat to India at home in 2018. They clean-swept against the West Indies, beat Pakistan and Sri Lanka in one-off T20I matches and held New Zealand to 2-2 draw in their last T20I series. South Africa vs England 1st T20I Match Dream11 Team Prediction.

England though are yet to record a T20I series win against South Africa at the latter’s homeland. In 9 Twenty20 International matches in South Africa, England have won only twice and lost seven, four of which have come against the Proteas. They also trail 6/8 in 15 meetings when it comes to head-to-head records against South Africa in T20Is. Quinton de Kock’s team lead with eight wins while one match produced no result. Take a look at the results of last five South Africa vs England T20I encounters.

England vs South Africa – June 25, 2017 – England Won By 19 Runs

The three-match T20I series was tied at 1-1 with both teams heading to Cardiff for the decider. South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl first and Morne Morkel gave them a perfect start by sending back the dangerous Jason Roy in his opening over. But Alex Hales and Dawid Malan stitched a 105-run partnership in 63 deliveries to set a perfect platform for Jos Buttler to finish. Despite a lower-order collapse, England set South Africa 182 runs to win the series and the visitors fell 19 runs short. South Africa could only manage 162/7 with only four batsman reaching double figures. Chris Jordan took three wickets, while Tom Curran returned with a double.

England vs South Africa – June 23, 2017 – South Africa Won By 3 Runs

England had won the opening game of the series and South Africa needed to bounce back to keep themselves alive in the three-match series. They won the match by 3 runs. Asked to bat first, South Africa lost Reeza Hendricks early but Jon-Jon Smuts hit a 35-ball 45 and AB de Villiers smashed 46 from 20 with seven boundaries to take South Africa to 174. But England looked like the will get home in a canter with Jonny Bairstow (47) and Jason Roy (67) hitting bowlers for fun. But late a fightback and an excellent final over from Andile Phehlukwayo sealed a three-run win for the visitors.

England vs South Africa – June 21, 2017 – England Won By 9 Wickets

The opening game of the series. South Africa opted to bat first and soon found themselves from 7/2 to 32/3 in 4 overs. But AB de Villiers played for them then. He joined hands with Farhaan Behardien and both shared a century-run partnership to help South Africa to post a respectable total. But 142 was never going to be enough. England got there with nine wickets and 33 deliveries to spare with Bairstow sucking the life out of Proteas.

South Africa vs England – March 18, 2016 – England Won By 2 Wickets

A group meeting in the Super 10 of 2016 ICC T20 World Cup in India. At the Wankhede Stadium, Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock smashed 96 in 7.1 overs and JP Duminy and David Miller finished with South Africa posting 229. But a Jason Roy (43 off 16) blitz and a Joe Root (83 off 44) classic ensured England won despite a late madness.

South Africa vs England – February 21, 2016 – South Africa Won By 9 Wickets

England lost Roy early. But the English middle-order combined with the mid-30s and Jos Buttler hit 58 runs from 28 deliveries to take England to 171, this despite Kyle Abbott running through their lower order. But it eventually proved little with AB de Villiers hitting 71 runs off 29 deliveries, that six boundaries and as many sixes and Hashim Amla scoring 69 off 38, to take the Proteas home by nine wickets.

Since both teams last met in a T20I match, South Africa have changed their limited-overs captain, had two head coaches and bid goodbye to a world-class yet underachieving set to legends. They are currently undergoing transition and have performed best in the shortest format.