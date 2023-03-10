A fighting fifty from Temba Bavuma helped South Africa extend their lead by 200 and stop the flurry of wickets. At tea on Day 3, the hosts reached 145 after having lost five wickets. Currently, they have a lead of 214 runs.

Even though the session did not have anything for the Caribbean bowlers, but they continued bowling on a consistent line and length, which ultimately helped them scalp the wicket of Heinrich Klaasen. Apart from that, no other wicket was there to offer to the West Indies team as Bavuma and Wiaan Mulder forged a 42-run partnership for the sixth wicket. Anrich Nortje Ruled Out of SA vs WI 2nd Test 2023 Due to Discomfort, Set to Take Precautionary Rest.

Earlier, during the morning session, the West Indies pacers scalped four wickets while giving just 65 runs with the first wicket coming in the form of Dean Elgar off Kyle Mayers’ bowling. Mayers again got another scalp, this time in the form of Tony de Zorzi. Aiden Markram Appointed Captain of South Africa T20I Team As Proteas Announce Squad for West Indies Series.

