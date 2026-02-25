South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women Live Streaming and Free Telecast, 2nd ODI 2026

South Africa Women National Cricket Team vs Pakistan Women National Cricket Team Live Streaming: South Africa Women will look to secure an unassailable 2-0 lead in their three-match series against Pakistan Women when they meet for the second One-Day International at SuperSport Park, Centurion, on 25 February 2026. Following a clinical 37-run victory in the rain-affected opening match in Bloemfontein, the Proteas remain favourites on home soil. For Pakistan, this fixture is a must-win to stay alive in the series and gain vital points in the ICC Women’s Championship standings. ‘I Bet You Didn’t Know This’ Girl Muskan Karia Attends IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 Match, Video Goes Viral (View Posts).

Where to Watch South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women Live Streaming and Telecast

Cricket boards and regional broadcasters have ensured widespread coverage for the series, with both premium and free streaming options available depending on the viewer's location.

United Kingdom (Free Stream): Fans in the UK can stream the match live and for free via the official Cricket South Africa YouTube channel .

South Africa: The home crowd can watch the match live on SuperSport , with additional free-to-air television coverage provided on SABC 3 .

Pakistan: Viewers can catch the live telecast on A Sports HD , while digital streaming is available on the Ary Plus platform.

India: Indian fans can stream the match live on the JioStar platform.

United States: Live broadcast coverage is available on Willow TV and the accompanying Willow TV app. RJ Princy Parikh Deletes Viral Video With David Miller from Facebook After Alleged Rape Threats and Body Shaming. Match Fact Detail Information Fixture South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women, 2nd ODI Series Status South Africa leads 1-0 Date Wednesday, 25 February 2026 Venue SuperSport Park, Centurion Start Time 13:00 local / 16:00 PKT / 16:30 IST Live Stream (India) FanCode TV Channel (Pakistan) A Sports HD Free Telecast (SA) SABC 3 SA-W vs Pakw Match Preview The hosts entered the ODI leg with significant momentum after clinching the T20I series 2-1. In the first ODI, a vintage 93 from Sune Luus and a maiden half-century from Sinalo Jafta propelled South Africa to a formidable total of 260. Despite a spirited 126-run partnership between Sidra Amin and Ayesha Zafar, the Pakistan middle order faltered under scoreboard pressure, eventually being bowled out for 223. Pakistan's captain, Fatima Sana, will be hoping for a more disciplined performance from her bowling unit at Centurion. The SuperSport Park surface traditionally offers extra bounce and carry, which may benefit both the South African pace attack and Pakistan’s frontline seamers

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