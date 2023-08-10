Twenty balls. Three wickets. And only one run conceded. That’s how ridiculously good Spencer Johnson was! The Australian left-arm pacer made everyone sit up and take notice as he starred on his debut in The Men’s Hundred for Oval Invincibles, helping them score a massive 94-run victory for Manchester Originals. The tall bowler was completely unplayable as he finished with 19 dot deliveries in his super impressive spell, which included the wickets of Usama Mir, Tom Hartley and Joshua Little. It eventually turned out to be of the best figures even bowled in The Hundred. Spencer Johnson, Australia’s Latest Pace Sensation, Shines With Astounding Figures of 3/1 on Debut in The Men's Hundred 2023 (Watch Video).

Not just this but just days ago, he was handed a maiden call-up to Australia’s national T20I team for the series against South Africa where Mitchell Marsh will be leading the side. With such an improved performance, it is highly likely that the 27-year-old receives his debut cap when Australia take on South Africa in the first of a three-match series on August 30. As fans might look for more details about the Australian fast bowler, we take a look at some quick facts about him below. Mitchell Marsh Named Australia’s New T20I Captain for South Africa Tour; Aaron Hardie, Matthew Short and Spencer Johnson Included in Squad.

Spencer Johnson Quick Facts

# Spencer Johnson was born on December 16 in 1995 in Adelaide

#He made his T20 debut earlier this year for Brisbane Heat against Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League, finishing wicketless with conceding 22 runs off 3.2 overs.

#His first-class debut was for Australia A against New Zealand on April 1 this year in an unofficial Test. He took four wickets while conceding just 53 runs in the first innings.

#His List A debut came way back in 2017 when he represented South Australia against Victoria.

#Johnson competed in the inaugural Major League Cricket season this year where he represented Los Angeles Knight Riders. He finished with two wickets from three matches.

#In First-Class cricket, he has played four games and taken 20 wickets, with his best figures being 7/47.

#In T20s, he has scalped 12 wickets in 11 matches.

#He has taken six wickets in six List A matches.

The South Australian would certainly soak in all the applause that he has been receiving for his wonderful performance on debut in The Hundred. Australia would be pretty happy to have such a talented youngster in their ranks who justified the selection for the national team. And it is highly likely that he gets to play his first international match soon.

