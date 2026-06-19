Sreesanth Dares Harbhajan Singh for In-Ring Fight: 'Do You Have the Guts?' Amidst Renewed 'Slapgate' Row

Former Indian cricketer S. Sreesanth has thrown down the gauntlet to his erstwhile teammate Harbhajan Singh, challenging him to an in-ring fight and directly questioning his courage. The fiery outburst, delivered during a recent podcast appearance, marks a dramatic resurgence of the bitter rivalry that began with the infamous "slapgate" incident in the inaugural Indian Premier League season. Harbhajan Singh Reflects on Lalit Modi Releasing IPL 2008 Slapgate Video, Says ‘Maybe He Was Under the Influence…’.

"This same scene, do you have the guts? Do you have the guts to come into the ring with me? Can you sign and come? Can you? I am asking him. Do you have the guts to come into the ring with me? Wearing this same gloves... This is not acting, I am smiling. You are not even smiling, I don't know what you are doing. Let's see. This is an open challenge," Sreesanth, aged 43, told The Lallantop. He further highlighted his involvement with the "Bear Knuckle Fight League" and his association with Conor McGregor's video promotions, underlining the seriousness of his challenge.

Viral Video: Sreesanth Dares Harbhajan Singh

Sreesanth's open challenge to Harbhajan for a ring fight 💀 If you've got the guts, Bhajji, step into the ring. Enough with the ads.. pic.twitter.com/VQV5f7E1La — Kohlistic🔥 (@Kohlistic18) June 18, 2026

The Trigger: An Alleged 'Slapgate' Advertisement

The immediate catalyst for Sreesanth's challenge appears to be a recent advertisement featuring Harbhajan Singh, which Sreesanth claims subtly referenced their 2008 confrontation. Sreesanth, who turned 43 in February, has alleged that Harbhajan, 45, earned a significant sum, reportedly between ₹80 lakh to ₹1 crore, from this commercial, an act he views as profiting from his past humiliation. Sreesanth Reignites 'Slapgate' Row, Accuses Harbhajan Singh of Profiting from 2008 IPL Incident.

"I have no relationship with that person," Sreesanth stated, revealing that he has blocked Harbhajan on Instagram. While acknowledging that his parents taught him to forgive, he emphatically added, "I'll forgive but I'll never forget."

Revisiting the 2008 'Slapgate' Incident

The animosity between the two former India stars dates back to April 25, 2008. Following an IPL match between Kings XI Punjab (for whom Sreesanth played) and Mumbai Indians (captained by Harbhajan), an altercation occurred at the PCA Stadium in Mohali. Harbhajan was seen slapping Sreesanth, who was visibly distraught and crying on the field. The incident led to Harbhajan being banned for 11 matches and fined heavily by the IPL authorities.

In the years that followed, both cricketers had, at various points, publicly indicated a reconciliation. They had shared public platforms, appeared in joint advertisements, and Harbhajan had offered multiple apologies for his actions. However, Sreesanth's recent remarks suggest that these gestures of peace were superficial for him, especially in light of the new advertisement.

This renewed public spat brings back into focus one of Indian cricket's most controversial off-field episodes, highlighting the enduring personal tensions that can linger long after the on-field action concludes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 10:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).